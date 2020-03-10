This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
At Cuero Performing Arts Center, the Republican Women of the Yoakum Area put on a sold out program featuring the social media stars, Diamond and Silk. They are sisters by the name of Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson who are hilarious, passionate supporters of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
They recounted their humble beginnings of posting a video on You Tube that they say was watched by “eight people”. Being huge supporters of Donald Trump, their quick wit and equally quick repartee grabbed people’s attention and they went viral. These ladies were not looking to do anything but sound off about the Democrats and the craziness in the liberal world, but soon they blew the doors off!
Oh, did I mention they are African Americans? In their own unique style, they are getting the word out that President Trump is not a racist, he wants equal opportunity and jobs for all and has accomplished that.
Immigration is one of their hot topics. Their sarcasm is right on, “Sanctuary? That is for birds.” or “Catch and Release is for Fish”. They want the wall, they want legal immigrants to be here and others to wait in line like they are supposed to do. Sheriff Andy Louderback even gave them a tour of the border so they could see for themselves. Our politicians, voters and media could learn from their actions to base comments on facts.
Their take on Biden, Hillary and Bernie is sidesplitting and my favorite is when they tell the Democrats to get off the Plantation and come to the Republican Side.
A few weeks ago, I went to a Republican candidate meet and greet and met Paula. Paula is 53 and has never voted. All her life she has been told that Republicans hated blacks. A good friend asked her to come and hear what Republicans were about.
I asked Paula if she knew that President Lincoln was a Republican and the entire Republican Congress and Senate at the time voted for the Emancipation Proclamation. She never knew that the Congress and Senate on the Democrat side voted against freeing the slaves, that they voted for the Jim Crow laws and that the man who started the KKK was a Democrat. You could see the confusion and hurt on her face that she had been lied to. I encouraged her to not believe me but to research and find this out herself.
Paula spoke that night and what she said has haunted me. Her head was spinning with the reality that she had been lied to by the Democrats. She was touched by the sincerity of the Republicans she met.
For days I could not get Paula out of my mind. How many people like Paula are out there, who believe the fake news and groundless lies of the Democratic Party? Diamond and Silk did not believe it and are out there traveling and telling people the truth.
Vanessa Hicks Callaway said something so profound. She said we need to stop using the word diversity because it divides people, we need to talk about unifying all people.
I hope you will take the time to talk to people like Paula. Instead of spreading hate, be the party that takes the time to explain and unify, prays to change the hearts of those who want to murder children,
and educates about the success of capitalism, the failure of socialism and what makes America so unique.
Let’s Continue to Make America Great Again!
