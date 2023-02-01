After being shown the video of the Paul Pelosi beating, the silence from the far right is deafening. The only response I heard is that the Pelosi home should have had better security. There was no apology for all of the conspiratorial innuendos; they just moved on to another conspiracy.
News has not moved on, they are still trying to find something to entertain their viewers at the expense of Paul and Nancy Pelosi.
I learned a lot about how the right will respond to the media. Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, and Matt Gaetz were guests on the political talk shows.
Jim Jordan explained how he will conduct his investigations. Jordan will act as a defense lawyer for Trump, the insurrectionists and the lawmakers accused of partaking in the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol in an attempted failed coup. He will do this as the head of the House Judiciary Committee.
Kevin McCarthy justified putting Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Homeland Security oversight and the subcommittee to investigate the COVID pandemic. When McCarthy was confronted about her debunked conspiracy theories, the speaker said we need different opinions on these committees. Yet, the speaker kicked off Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from their committees and is trying to convince his members to do the same to Ilhan Omar.
Matt Gaetz is feeling good about himself after receiving all his demands, thus allowing Kevin McCarthy to be voted in as Speaker. Yesterday, Gaetz told Ari Melber there wasn’t a paper copy of the list of demands McCarthy had to abide by. That’s funny, hostage negotiations usually have a backup written document. He insists he did not ask for a pardon for his role in the failed coup, but three witnesses testified under oath to the Select Jan. 6 Committee that he asked for a pardon. Gaetz will be more open with mainstream media but he’ll deny and lie.
Unlike my Republican friends, I am going to watch Jim Jordon’s investigations. I want context. I want to know what witnesses say under oath. I don’t want hearsay or media spin. Yes, it will be a partisan kangaroo court.
I’m looking forward to the investigation of the DOJ, but will they go into the corruption that benefitted the GOP and Trump?
I think too many prosecutors relied on the DOJ memo that stated that a sitting president could not be indicted. For example, Michael Cohen went to jail for campaign finance violations, but Donald Trump was only implicated as individual #1 but never charged. The Manhattan DA is now taking that case to the grand jury. A DA does not take a case to the grand jury unless they believe they can get a conviction. We all saw the $130,000 check and Trump’s signature.
As the video of Trump taking the Fifth in the Trump organization fraud case, the Georgia fake electors grand jury findings and the investigation by the special counsel, my conservative friends are clamming up saying “Trump is old news.” Yeah, but Trump is the GOP frontrunner, so he is today’s news.
Merrick Garland is going too far out of his way to show impartiality in the three classified documents case. I don’t think Mike Pence willfully took classified documents and I think the same can be said for Joe Biden. Both are cooperating, but a special counsel has not been assigned to investigate Mike Pence. Democrats are not crying about a deep state bias.
The FBI just checked Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home for more documents but came up empty. The far right will not accept the results.
There are several GOP candidates waiting to get into the 2024 presidential race but they are waiting for that guinea pig to test the waters. Who will be the first to catch the wrath of Trump? It looks like it’s going to be Nikki Haley.
The GOP extremists will continue to call members of the Democratic Party socialists without a counter-response because we know the definition of socialism.
I laugh when the far right talks about bringing Joe Biden back toward the middle. The far-right shuns the moderates of their own party. Do they really think that the election deniers and pro-insurrectionists are the standard bearers of America? Little do they know that they only make up about 30% of the GOP.
That’s good for a primary but it’s a loser in the general.
It looks like the George Santos saga is slowly coming to an end. Santos said he is voluntarily stepping down from his committees and 78% of his constituents want him gone, so the next step is probably a special election to replace him. Who knows, he might remain for the full two-year term.
“The more things change, the more they are the same.” — Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr