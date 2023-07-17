Last night we attended a meeting put on by the Gabriel Project of Victoria. They brought in Mark Lee Dixon, a spokesperson for Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. This organization works with cities to outlaw abortion.
Mark told us about how he was called to this life by his grandfather, who worked for the Right to Life in East Texas in 1976. The first city in Texas to accept and pass an ordinance called Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn was Waskom, Texas, population 2190.
What was amazing to me was the fact that two of the cities in Texas to adopt this ordinance are Lubbock, with 264,000 residents, and Abilene, with 124,000 people.
What is interesting is the wordage, the ordinances do not explicitly outlaw abortion but are considered "de-facto" abortion bans since the ordinances result in the same effect. The ordinances arrive at this same effect by requiring compliance with federal laws on abortion, specifically 18 U.S.C 1461 and 1462.
Planned Parenthood was moving into Lubbock to build a clinic and they had trouble finding a contractor because the contractors did not want their business! (Praise God) Mark's group obtained a Citizen Initiative Process for signatures and put it on the ballot for a vote. Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit, but two weeks later they withdrew their lawsuit, the judge ruled for the city and PP stopped doing abortions. I keep thinking about the Christian contractors who turned down work to do the right thing.
I think their faces must be on God’s refrigerator.
Mark told many "God Stories" about their movement. One of their other victories was pushing for stopping the "trafficking" of people who were leaving Texas to go to New Mexico for abortions. Mark’s group went to Hobbs, New Mexico, who voted 75% for Trump. Being right over the border, they were the place to go for a close abortion. By adopting this Sanctuary City Ordinance, they made it tougher for people to get an abortion without traveling quite a distance.
Mark told us about Curtis Wayne Boyd, who owns many abortion clinics and had close political ties with "Ma" Richards. They tracked a group that goes to abortion clinics, picks up dead bodies of babies who were aborted, transports them to Colorado and Texas, where they are dumped and burned. It made me sick.
One of the main objections for cities is that they worry about getting sued and they don't have the money to defend themselves. Amazingly, this group provides a letter guaranteeing that if a city is sued, they will provide and pay for all legal expenses.
He said something very interesting and compared abortion and suicide. Both based on self-worth and value people put on themselves and what friends will say.
Listening to Mark speak was so uplifting that there are people who devote their lives to the unborn. You would think that every church in Texas would be behind this movement. The Catholic Church used to be the leaders in this area and I was always so proud of the pope for being so staunch on this issue. This pope does not seem to be on the same wavelength. Mark did speak of a Bishop Strickland, who is a warrior on this issue and how proud he was of him.
Mark Dixon, by the way, is a Baptist.
I certainly don't know much after only two hours listening, but I wanted you to know of this movement in case this touches something inside of you and you want to learn more. Mark Dixon's phone number is 806-598-1919. Their website is sanctuarycitiesfortheunborn.com.
Maybe people are starting to wake up more. We saw the great long revival at a Southern College prayer meeting, we see challenges by parents at school board meetings, we see our Supreme Court making some great decisions, Pastor Hagee is pounding the pulpit and condemning Biden and the government, we recently voted out a liberal and installed a conservative voice. In Texas, several laws passed to help parental rights, and large WOKE companies are losing billions of dollars. One of the greatest signs has been the success of the "Sound of Freedom" movie at the box offices. The new Indiana Jones movie was outsold by this movie as millions of concerned Christians flocked to the theatres. You will never see demented Hollywood give it any awards, but that is not why they made it.
The sad news is that this is just a drop in the bucket against the demonic takeover of our government and the institutions that represent us. It is time to get loud, convince our ministers to shout out from the pulpit and energize their parishioners. We have the power of the wallet and of prayer.
We better do it soon or our country will be lost.
Amos 5:15, King James Version 15 "Hate the evil, and love the good, and establish judgment in the gate."