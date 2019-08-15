Victoria native weds Dale Earnhardt Jr.
CONTRIBUTED Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Victoria native Amy Reimann were wed in a traditional ceremony on New Year's Eve.

A plane carrying former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, a Victoria native, and their daughter Isla,  crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee.

    • Sister: Earnhardt Jr. 'safe' after plane crash in Tennessee

Though they suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital, they appeared to escape serious injury.

According to multiple published reports, Elizabethton Airport Manager Dan Cogan said the plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.

We will further update this story.

