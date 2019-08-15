A plane carrying former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, a Victoria native, and their daughter Isla, crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee.
• Sister: Earnhardt Jr. 'safe' after plane crash in Tennessee
Though they suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital, they appeared to escape serious injury.
According to multiple published reports, Elizabethton Airport Manager Dan Cogan said the plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.
We will further update this story.
A plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their daughter Isla rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire upon landing today in Tennessee. All aboard the plane are safe.Further updates will be provided at https://t.co/pMMLkX33Y1. pic.twitter.com/IsFN5ME5Il— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 15, 2019
Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife Amy ‘safe’ after plane crash in Tennessee. https://t.co/OWUYWcG1ZT— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 15, 2019
I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.— Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019
NEW: Video shows thick, black smoke rising from the site of a small plane crash that was carrying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family. Everyone on board, including Earnhardt, escaped the wreck, said the local sheriff. https://t.co/2nqljR6C5C pic.twitter.com/noizctpZVk— ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019
MORE: Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family escape plane crash in Tennessee without serious injuries, sheriff says. https://t.co/2nqljR6C5C pic.twitter.com/XzNBbyXlzZ— ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019
BREAKING: Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family escape a fiery plane crash in Tennessee without serious injuries, local sheriff says. https://t.co/f66PtJ1W1R— ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019
