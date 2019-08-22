Digital Editor

AP-NORC poll: 62% disapprove of how Trump's handling his job

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after arriving on Air Force One at Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Trump is in town to speak at the American Veterans (AMVETS) 75th National Convention. A new poll finds about 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s overall job performance. The poll released Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds some support for the president’s handling of the U.S. economy, but it gives him weak marks on other major issues. Just 36% of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, and 62% disapprove. Among Republicans, nearly 8 in 10 approve of his overall job performance.

An AP_NORC poll released Thursday says six in 10 Americans disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is doing his job.

Here's a link to the story.

What are your thoughts? Vote in our new poll.

How do you rate Donald Trump's job as President?

