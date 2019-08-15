Here is how individual school districts in the Crossroads fared in the Texas Education Agency accountability ratings.
Districts are separated by county, and each county has its own story, with five things to know about each district.
VISD receives C rating from state
Victoria ISD overall rating: C
Rural Victoria County schools receive varied state ratings
Nursery ISD: A
Bloomington ISD: D
Goliad ISD overall rating: B
Most Calhoun ISD schools earn distinctions
Calhoun ISD overall rating: B
Lavaca County school districts meet state standards
Hallettsville ISD: B
Sweet Home ISD: B
Ezzell ISD: B
Shiner, Mouton, Vysehrad school districts meet state academic standards
Shiner ISD: A
Moulton ISD: B
Vysehrad ISD: B
Jackson County school districts meet state standards
Ganado ISD: B
Edna ISD: B
Industrial: B
All Refugio County school districts receive passing rating
Refugio ISD: C
Austwell-Tivoli ISD: C
Woodsboro: B
All DeWitt County districts earned at least one TEA distinction
Cuero ISD overall rating: B
Yoakum ISD overall rating: B
Yorktown ISD overall rating: D
Meyersville ISD overall rating: B
Nordheim ISD overall rating: D
Westoff ISD overall rating: B
(1) comment
Three Victoria County School Districts. Wow, VISD out performs one, sort of. The real story is our veteran trustee leaders. Under our veteran trustees how did our individual schools do?
Elementary (17) 1-F, 8-D, 4-C, 3-B, 1-A
Jr High (4) 1-F, 1-D, 2-C
High School (3) 3-C
Tenured Trustees, you own this failure. Our Superintendent, Teacher, Students, Parents and Community deserve better.
