Here is how individual school districts in the Crossroads fared in the Texas Education Agency accountability ratings.

Districts are separated by county, and each county has its own story, with five things to know about each district.

VISD receives C rating from state

Victoria ISD overall rating: C

Rural Victoria County schools receive varied state ratings

Nursery ISD: A

Bloomington ISD: D

Goliad ISD earns a B grade

Goliad ISD overall rating: B

Most Calhoun ISD schools earn distinctions

Calhoun ISD overall rating: B

Lavaca County school districts meet state standards

Hallettsville ISD: B

Sweet Home ISD: B

Ezzell ISD: B

Shiner, Mouton, Vysehrad school districts meet state academic standards

Shiner ISD: A

Moulton ISD: B

Vysehrad ISD: B

Jackson County school districts meet state standards

Ganado ISD: B

Edna ISD: B

Industrial: B

All Refugio County school districts receive passing rating

Refugio ISD: C

Austwell-Tivoli ISD: C

Woodsboro: B

All DeWitt County districts earned at least one TEA distinction

Cuero ISD overall rating: B

Yoakum ISD overall rating: B

Yorktown ISD overall rating: D

Meyersville ISD overall rating: B

Nordheim ISD overall rating: D

Westoff ISD overall rating: B

Thomas R. Martinez is the digital editor for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at tmartinez@vicad.com or 361-580-6519 or @thomasrmartinez on Twitter.

DALEZUCK
Dale Zuck

Three Victoria County School Districts. Wow, VISD out performs one, sort of. The real story is our veteran trustee leaders. Under our veteran trustees how did our individual schools do?

Elementary (17) 1-F, 8-D, 4-C, 3-B, 1-A

Jr High (4) 1-F, 1-D, 2-C

High School (3) 3-C

Tenured Trustees, you own this failure. Our Superintendent, Teacher, Students, Parents and Community deserve better.

