Generic school: empty school hallway
Here is how individual school districts in the Crossroads fared in the Texas Education Agency accountability ratings.

We will update this with more information, including stories about each district. Check back often.

Victoria ISD overall rating: C

VISD receives C rating from state

Goliad ISD overall rating: B

Yoakum ISD overall rating: B

Calhoun ISD overall rating: B

Hallettsville ISD: B

Sweet Home ISD: B

Ezzell ISD: B

Shiner ISD: A

Moulton ISD: B

Vysehrad ISD: B

Ganado ISD: B

Edna ISD: B

Industrial: B

Refugio ISD: C

Austwell-Tivoli ISD: C

Woodsboro: B

Cuero ISD overall rating: B

Yorktown ISD overall rating: D

Meyersville ISD overall rating: B

Nordheim ISD overall rating: D

Westoff ISD overall rating: B

