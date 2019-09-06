Victoria City Council moves forward with anti-camping ordinance
District 5 councilman Andrew Young votes for the proposed ordinance banning camping in parts of the city. Young first brought up the discussion about homeless camping at a council meeting in mid July. Mayor Rawley McCoy was the only member of the council to oppose the ordinance. Young and others on the council seemed unaffected by the opposition by the majority of community members that spoke at Tuesday's meeting.

 Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com

The Victoria City Council recently passed an initial, somewhat controversial ordinance aimed at limiting where the homeless can camp in the city.

The city will vote on the second reading of the ordinance on Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, the issue is gaining statewide interest. Here's a link to a Texas Observer story that focuses on the Victoria issue.

Here's how the story starts:

On July 16, Andrew Young, a member of the Victoria City Council, said he had a problem: A few homeless people had set up tents on public property and along city rights-of-way in the town of 63,000 near the Gulf Coast. During the council meeting that day, a resident chimed in, adding that a homeless woman had set up a tent in her neighborhood; the woman was “hijack[ing] a once-beautiful, serene spot in our community,” the resident said, urging city leaders to do something—and soon.

In case you missed our extensive coverage of the issue, you can catch up here.

City Council proposes ordinance aimed at limiting where homeless can camp

Thomas R. Martinez is the digital editor for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at tmartinez@vicad.com or 361-580-6519 or @thomasrmartinez on Twitter.

Digital Editor

Thomas R. Martinez is the digital editor for the Victoria Advocate.

