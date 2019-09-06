The Victoria City Council recently passed an initial, somewhat controversial ordinance aimed at limiting where the homeless can camp in the city.
The city will vote on the second reading of the ordinance on Sept. 17.
Meanwhile, the issue is gaining statewide interest. Here's a link to a Texas Observer story that focuses on the Victoria issue.
Here's how the story starts:
On July 16, Andrew Young, a member of the Victoria City Council, said he had a problem: A few homeless people had set up tents on public property and along city rights-of-way in the town of 63,000 near the Gulf Coast. During the council meeting that day, a resident chimed in, adding that a homeless woman had set up a tent in her neighborhood; the woman was “hijack[ing] a once-beautiful, serene spot in our community,” the resident said, urging city leaders to do something—and soon.
In case you missed our extensive coverage of the issue, you can catch up here.
