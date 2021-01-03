Four years before “The Matrix” was unleashed, Keanu Reeves was already warming up for the role of hacker Thomas Anderson aka society’s savior Neo, by starring in another cyberpunk sci-fi thriller 1995’s “Johnny Mnemonic.”
Written by science fiction pioneer William Gibson who coined the phrase “cyberspace” and invented the cyberpunk subgenre, “Johnny Mnemonic” began as a 1981 short story that eventually became part of Gibson’s “Burning Chrome” collection. Any die-hard SF fan should be familiar with Gibson’s writings which explore futuristic technology and its effect on the impoverished segment of society, a fascinating concept. “Neuromancer” released in 1984 is considered by many as Gibson’s magnum opus. It is one of the most important science fiction novels ever written and without it there would be no “Matrix”.
If the film “Johnny Mnemonic” was a dog, and many think it is — it currently has a 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — well, at least it’s a purebred. The screenplay was written by Gibson who adapted his own work, while the film was directed by New York artist Robert Longo, best known for his “Men in Cities” graphite and charcoal drawings; the hyperrealistic drawings featuring men and women in business attire are seen on the walls of Patrick Bateman’s apartment in the 2000 film “American Psycho.”
A big fan of cinema, Longo attended the University of North Texas before becoming an established artist. “Mnemonic” was his first venture into filmmaking, however, he directed music videos including New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle” and R.E.M.’s “The One I Love.”
Reeves, dressed like one of Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, plays Johnny, a cross between a FedEx courier and a portable hard drive. A “mnemonic courier" if you will — a person who has undergone cybernetic surgery to retrofit the brain with a data storage implant — as Reeves would say “Whoa.”
Johnny would upload a client’s information deemed too sensitive to send across the internet directly into his head and deliver it to a second party who would then download the encrypted data from Johnny’s noggin. Being a cybernetic organism has a price, in this case, it’s Johnny’s childhood memories that had to be removed in order to make room for the external HD in his head.
For me, removing the gray matter with childhood memories for a cool head drive is a no brainer. Gone are those reminders of being picked last at dodgeball, being told by a girl “I like you just as a friend,” and being mortified by my friend’s mom digging around in her bra for two dollars and then handing it to me and saying, “go down to the store and get you a treat.” In exchange I can walk around with 13 HD movies or 20,000 songs in my head, of course, the cerebrum HD has to be Mac compatible.
So how does this science fiction B-movie relate to the new year? First, “Johnny Mnemonic” takes place in 2021. Second, the world is dealing with a disease called “The Black Shakes” which is slang for Nerve Attenuation Syndrome, coincidentally we are battling COVID-19 which a lot of people have nicknamed “The Rona” as in “I’m done messin’ with that Rona” — I was actually told that last week by a girl working the drive-through at a fast-food joint while not wearing a mask. I say we rename Coronavirus to The Black Shakes and have Taylor Swift record a singing PSA reminding Americans to “Shake it Off!” and get vaccinated.
Now let’s talk about the film’s cast and how the technology in the 1995 film holds up today. The always enjoyable Udo Kier — who was great in the recent modern-day western “Bacurau” — plays Johnny’s agent Ralfi. The two communicate face-to-face via a videophone. Back in the day, it was known as Skyping, now we just Zoom each other like crazy. Also, in order to retrieve the data out of Johnny’s head, one must know a passcode, which in the film is a set of 3 random images.
Johnny grits his teeth and groans as the client uploads the passcode images into his head. We can all relate to this experience. How many times have you been tasked with solving an annoying picture CAPTCHA to gain access to data? The annoying ordeal results in plenty of gritting, groaning and the occasional “C’mon, I clicked on all the damn crosswalks!”
Here’s another similarity between the movie’s 2021 and ours. In order to relieve stress, Johnny practices breathing exercises throughout the day, AND without the aid of an Apple watch reminding him to breathe. Hopefully, we will evolve this year to Johnny’s level and learn to do it on our own. Touchless sink faucets are also a thing in the movie and so there’s another parallel, although I have yet to master the touchless paper towel dispenser in public facilities which requires me to use the same amount of hand motions as someone on a parade float, to get it to work.
Other scenes in the film that look familiar today include the scene where Johnny uses VR technology to access the internet while wearing a visor and gloves which look like accessories readily available at GameStop.
“Johnny Mnemonic” seems inferior when compared to “The Matrix” trilogy and part of that is because the film doesn’t take itself too seriously — that, and a $40 million dollar budget difference — but Longo and Gibson never set out to make a big Hollywood film. They were aiming for the arthouse market and something along the lines of a $2 million dollar film.
There’s plenty to love about this fast-paced sci-fi adventure. Reeve’s is pretty good and he’s still sporting his “Speed” haircut from the year before. The film features plenty of shootouts, fight scenes, and the Yakuza. Plus, there’s Ice-T as the leader of the Lo-Teks who wants to release the cure for The Black Shakes to the impoverished society, which unfortunately is still using VHS players in 2021. There’s also musician Henry Rollins as the film’s Dr. Fauci who battles Rocky’s former nemesis, Ivan Drago, as actor Dolph Lundgren walks around in robe while yelling “Behold your savior!” but of course he’s no match for Jones the cyborg dolphin and former Navy veteran who can take you down with the DIRECTV dish sitting on your roof.
And to think, Longo wanted to make a movie like Jean-Luc Godard's 1965 classic “Alphaville” but then stupid Hollywood made it rain harder than a night at Scores on Westheimer.
