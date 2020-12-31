In 1995, the #1 song in the country was Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" and while it wasn't featured in Kathryn Bigelow's sci-fi fantasy "Strange Days" it would have been at home on the film's soundtrack.
Power and the money, money and the power
Minute after minute, hour after hour
Everybody's runnin', but half of them ain't lookin'
-Coolio
Corruption, racial tension, and police brutality are incorporated into the story written by James Cameron and screenwriter Jay Cocks. This was four years after the Rodney King incident shocked the nation. Two decades later King’s ordeal has been surpassed by the deaths of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Alton Sterling, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. That being said, “Strange Days” is an entirely different monster in 2020. Watching the film now, post-Black Lives Matter, gives the viewer an altered experience by virtue of the turmoil witnessed just this year alone. Its relevance to our current climate keeps “Strange Days” from feeling dated.
While VR technology has yet to become a part of the common household, anyone with a gamer in the family is probably familiar with the Oculus headsets. The SQUID electronic device featured in “Strange Days” was ahead of its time and still remains futuristic, sort of. While we can’t use our cerebral cortex to record memories, we can whip out an iPhone and instantly store anything captured into our digital subconscious aka “The Cloud.” Bigelow and Cameron only got as far as the MiniDisc in the digital timeline.
I was hoping for a 25th-anniversary edition of the film this year, but once again 2020 reared its ugly head and it didn’t happen. While not a box office success at the time of release, it eventually found its audience. This was director Kathryn Bigelow's follow-up to 1991’s “Point Break” which took in $40 million while “Strange Days” only did around $7 million in ticket sales.
The story takes place on the last two days of 1999 — no one is worried about Y2K, and why should they be? — as people in Los Angeles, like the rest of the world, prepare to celebrate the start of the third millennium. Bigelow does an excellent job of pacing, giving the film plenty of energy that mutates into tension.
Ralph Fiennes plays former LAPD cop Lenny Nero who has turned to a life of crime by selling SQUID clips on the black market — imagine someone getting ahold of your private smartphone videos and selling them to the highest bidder. He comes across a disc featuring the murder of famous black rapper Jeriko One (Glenn Plummer) at the hands of corrupt LAPD officers played by Vincent D'Onofrio and William Fichtner. To complicate matters, Lenny’s ex-girlfriend, rock star Faith Justin (Juliette Lewis) becomes involved as does his best friend Max Peltier, a private investigator played by Tom Sizemore.
The real MVP in the film is Angela Bassett as bodyguard- chauffeur Lornette "Mace" Mason who not only steals a majority of the scenes she’s in, the award-winning actress who became known to this generation as the Queen Mother of Wakanda is also the film’s real badass. There is a connection between Mace and Lenny that dates back to his days on the force when he became a father-figure to her son.
There are so many things I love about “Strange Days” like Ralph Fiennes in Austinite mode (get out of here LA, it’s obvious by his chillax nature that he’s from Austin), also Angela Basset kicking butt and reciting the film’s best lines — “this tape is a lightning bolt from God!” — eventually Fatboy Slim sampled her dialogue from the film for the track “Right Here, Right Now” released in 1999 which falls in line with the film’s timeline. A radio DJ is heard throughout “Strange Days” voiced by KCRW’s Chris Douridas. Now imagine Christopher Nolan as the film’s director. Douridas would have been heard playing “Right Here, Right Now” while Mace and Lenny listen in the limo and freak out. For good measure, half of the New Year’s revelers would be moving in reverse.
Then there’s Vincent D'Onofrio expanding on his “Full Metal Jacket” performance, Tom Sizemore's ridiculous hair, and Juliette Lewis covering the PJ Harvey songs "Hardly Wait" and "Rid of Me" during the big New Year’s Eve finale.
“Strange Days” has its flaws, but overall, the sci-fi cult classic with shades of film noir was ahead of its time. The cinematography by Matthew F Leonetti is vibrant giving Los Angeles a “Blade Runner” visage even though the two films are separated by twenty years, the cast is entertaining, and Bigelow delivers the action. Unfortunately, unless you have a copy of the DVD or laserdisc, watching the film is impossible since it’s not streaming on any platforms.
Happy New Year. Let’s hope 2021 will bring an end to COVID, the reopening of cinemas, and a 26th anniversary 4K edition of Kathryn Bigelow's “Strange Days.”
