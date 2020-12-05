Review
ALL MY LIFE (2020)
Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr, Kyle Allen, Chrissie Fit, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, Keala Settle, Ever Carradine
Directed by Marc Meyers
Based on a true story, Jessica Rothe (“Happy Death Day”) and Harry Shum Jr (“Crazy Rich Asians”) play a couple who fall in love, get engaged, and then tragedy hits. He gets diagnosed with terminal liver cancer and in a race against time, they decide to move up the wedding. It sounds like fodder for the Hallmark Channel but Rothe and Shum Jr are appealing to watch in the film by Marc Meyers (“Human Capital”) who manages to keep an uplifting tone even when all hope seems lost.
Jennifer (Rothe) is pursuing her college degree in psychology when she meets Sol (Shum) at a sports bar while hanging out with besties Amanda (Chrissie Fit) and Megan (Marielle Scott). He’s laid back, borderline boring, but she’s obviously attracted to him as we watch her make all the first moves. Rothe is charming enough for both of them, her enthusiasm lifts the story out of the doldrums.
Sol works in marketing, but his real passion is cooking. He’s friends with a guy who runs a food truck (who tests his recipes on Sol) and as his relationship with Jennifer intensifies, she discovers his hidden talent in the kitchen. Just as luck would have it, Jennifer’s cousin Gigi (Ever Carradine) owns a restaurant. She introduces Sol’s cooking to the restaurateur who gives him a shot in the kitchen.
The film moves along while relying on Rothe’s charm to keep it interesting. The couple gets engaged and begins planning a large wedding when Sol suddenly collapses. He’s rushed to the hospital; the diagnosis is not good. Sol has terminal liver cancer.
The wedding is put on hold, but Amanda and Megan are determined to see their BFF get married so they start a GoFundMe page for the couple to help pay for the wedding since Sol is deluged with medical bills.
Meyers is a director who thrives on tragic situations, just check out his filmography and you’ll see what I mean. Here, once again, he takes tragedy head-on as Jennifer and Sol attempt to remain positive while dealing with his cancer. For the most part, “All My Life” coasts along with bits of charm popping up along the way but it’s not a rom-com and so the story is devoid of laughs. Jay Pharoah is the only one of Sol’s friends who’s marginally interesting, but the former SNL cast member is wasted as his comedic talents go unused.
The film is based on a true story — footage of the real couple is shown over the closing credits — so maybe “All My Life” would have played better as a sentimental drama. As it stands, the film attempts an airy tone with all the makings of a romantic comedy (minus the laughs), there’s even a flash mob proposal to “Don’t Look Back in Anger” by Oasis. When the focus becomes Sol’s illness, Meyers decides to skip the melodrama thus attempting a silver-lining narrative, but it never really works.
(2 ½ stars)
Opens this weekend in theaters including Cinemark 12 Victoria
