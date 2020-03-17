Review
BACURAU (2020)
Barbara Colen, Thomas Aquino, Silvero Pereira, Karine Teles, Sonia Braga, Udo Kier, Thardelly Lima, Jonny Mars, Chris Doubek, Brian Townes, Antonio Saboia
Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles
“High Plains Drifter” meets Quentin Tarantino is the best way to describe the new film by Brazilian auteur Kleber Mendonça Filho who follows up his first two critically acclaimed features, 2012’s “Neighboring Sounds” and 2016’s “Aquarius,” with a tale about a small village in Brazil that literally disappears off the map. Residents are discovered murdered while a drone resembling a UFO is spotted hovering over the countryside. Co-directed by Filho’s Production Designer Juliano Dornelles, “Bacurau” is the kind of film that you find on television on a lazy Saturday afternoon. It’s matinee material with a Sam Peckinpah vibe.
The film opens in the Brazilian Outback as we watch a water tanker truck head towards the small village of Bacurau. Riding shotgun is Teresa (Barbara Colen) who hitched a ride to attend the funeral of her 94-year-old grandmother Carmelita (Lia de Itamaracá). Along the way the pass an overturned pickup that’s dumped its cargo of wooden coffins all over the dirt road. It’s an ominous sign of things to come.
Veteran actress Sonia Braga makes a grand entrance as the town’s local physician Domingas who shouts “Whore!” and other obscenities towards the house where Carmelita lies in state. She’s escorted away from the home where a crowd has gathered to pay respects to the deceased village elder.
Before long we are introduced to an assortment of colorful characters including DJ Urso (Jr. Black) who is a cross between the town crier and a radio station as he makes announcements from his pickup which features a large LED screen mounted on the back and an array of speakers. There’s also the corrupt mayor, Tony Jr. (Thardelly Lima) a weaselly character on the campaign trail, Pacote (Thomas Aquino), a local who serves as Teresa’s love interest, plus a slew of prostitutes, gangsters, and a local guitar player who’s “Cat Ballou’s” Stubby Kaye and Nat King Cole rolled up into one.
Much of “Bacurau resembles a western and then the plot takes a turn towards “The X-Files” as a drone resembling an old 50s looking UFO shows up and suddenly the village can’t be found on Google Maps. The mystery deepens when a local farmer and his family are found murdered and a man and women show up on motocross bikes decked out in bright pink and blue dirt bike outfits.
“Bacurau” switches gears when Udo Kier shows up dressed in a safari hunting outfit and the guns come out to play. Suddenly the audience in thrown in to “High Plains Drifter” mode (they should have painted Bacurau red) and the film escalates into Sam Peckinpah territory with some Tarantino thrown in for good measure.
The film’s title translates to “Night Owl” but in Brazil it also refers to the party is over which makes sense especially in the final act. Pedro Sotero’s striking cinematography makes this genre-bending thriller a pleasure to look at. “Bacurau” is fresh and full of surprises. It’s the kind of film you come across while channel surfing on a lazy Saturday night and then suddenly it becomes one of your favorite films.
The story is set in the not too distant future in probably those last few years before all hell breaks loose and suddenly, we’re in Mad Max territory.
(3 ½ stars)
