Review
BEATS (2020)
Cristian Ortega, Lorn Macdonald, Laura Fraser, Amy Manson, Kevin Mains, Rachel Jackson
Directed by Brian Welsh
I'm Bigger, and Bolder, and Rougher and Tougher, in other words Sucker, there is no other. I'm the one and only Dominator. I'm the one and only Dominator. -Human Resource
The 90s rave culture provides the backdrop for “Beats” from Scottish director Brian Welsh. The film tells the story of Johnno and Spanner, two teenagers from different backgrounds brought together by the power of music. As the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act of 1994 attempts to halt illegal raves and free parties, the two best friends decide to spend one last night in defiance of the authorities, parents, and oppressors, by traveling with a group of other rebellious friends and a pirate DJ to a massive rave that also serves as a protest of the law that targets gatherings of 20 or more fueled by “the emission of a succession of repetitive beats.”
In many ways, Welsh’s film resembles a Spike Lee joint. Rosie Perez dancing to Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” has been replaced by Johnno (Cristian Ortega) and Spanner (Lorn Macdonald) raving to the 162 BPM breakbeat track ‘Annihilating Rhythm, Part 1” by the Tekno Junkies. Interesting characters are introduced while shots of Glasgow’s abandoned inner-city buildings and decaying housing are mixed with the first signs of the gentrification of Scotland’s largest city.
It’s 1994 as the coming of age story begins with Johnno’s family in the process of moving on up and out of the housing projects to the newly built middle-class Rowan Lodge neighborhood. That means a new school without best friend Spanner (Lorn Macdonald), who is thought of as “scum” by Johnno’s mom Alison (Laura Fraser) and her boyfriend Robert (Brian Ferguson), a cop who is part of the task force cracking down on rave parties.
If you’ve ever had a friend that your parents objected to without getting to know him or her, then you can relate to Johnno’s life. He’s a good kid with a caring mom and little sister, trying to hold down a lame job at the supermarket while attending school. Spanner, on the other hand, has no parent role models and lives with his drug-dealing brother Fido (Neil Leiper), a nasty individual who resembles an alternate version of Robert Carlyle's psycho character "Franco" Begbie from Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting” which takes place a couple of years after “Beats” about 46 miles away in Edinburgh. In fact, there’s a little bit of Ewen Bremner’s "Spud" in Spanner’s DNA.
Despite their different backgrounds, Johnno and Spanner have a lot in common especially their love for techno and house music. Music brings people together. Anyone who’s ever attending a rave party fueled by ecstasy, booming bass, colorful lights, and visuals, can attest to the feeling of unity as kids of all color, race, and background come together to forget their problems while gyrating to the beats which have become dubbed EDM by this generation.
Welsh, brings authenticity to “Beats” with a soundtrack filled with 90s rave staples including tracks by The Prodigy, Joey Beltram, Orbital, N-Joi, Leftfield, LFO, A Homeboy, A Hippie, and A Funki Dredd, plus the sounds of the Detroit scene featuring pioneers Juan Atkins, Kevin Saunderson, Derrick May, Carl Craig, and Richie Hawtin. The soundtrack put together by Keith McIvor, aka JD Twitch and Welsh (also a DJ) propels those familiar with the scene back in time while EDM newbies may discover some classics to fill up their playlists.
Shot in black and white, ironic since the rave scene is so vibrant, the film captures a special moment in time that culminates with a finale that takes place at a rave party, a scene that looks like it was shot 26 years ago. The various shades of grey give the film a nostalgic look which makes it all the more special when for a brief moment color works its way into the frame thanks to the trippy visuals accompanying the music during the rave finale.
“Beats” is a story of friendship, family, and the music that brought together a generation shuffling to the massive beats while defying an order meant to stymie these dancing kids. Kevin Bacon, eat your heart out.
(3 stars)
Now available via Virtual Cinema. To watch go tohttps://watch.eventive.org/beats/
