Joe Friar’s Top 10 Movies of 2019
1. PARASITE – The dark and humorous tale of a con artist family is filled with plenty of tension, heartache, and a blood-soaked finale that’s sure to leave you stunned. South Korean director Bong Joon-ho executes the film’s twist and turns impeccably. A flawless example of filmmaking.
2. THE SOUVENIR - British writer-director Joanna Hogg’s semi-autobiographical film deals with addiction in several forms. Honor Swinton Byrne, starring alongside her real-life mother Tilda Swinton, plays a film student who falls in love with the older and debonair Anthony (an excellent Tom Burke). The upper-middle class crash and burn with grace while exploiting each other as Byrne, Burke, and Swinton deliver immaculate performances.
3. ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature serves as the filmmaker’s ode to the glory days of Hollywood. A fable existing in an alternate universe during the late ’60s as an aging Western star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) take life one day at a time. This is Tarantino’s love letter to the end of an era. The filmmaker’s alternate timeline makes you wish for a way to swap it with reality.
4. UNCUT GEMS – Raw and unyielding filmmaking from brothers Josh and Benny Safdie featuring Adam Sandler in a dramatic role as a charismatic New York City jeweler with a gambling problem. Brimming with tension, the fast-paced film combines the world of sports with the diamond black market in what will go down as the best performance of Sandler’s career. Shot in dazzling 35mm, the film recalls those great white-knuckle thrillers of the 70s.
5. LITTLE WOMEN – Writer-director Greta Gerwig gives this generation a new version of Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel featuring the close-knit March sisters played by Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Eliza Scanlen. Utilizing a nonlinear narrative and words from Alcott’s diaries and letters, Gerwig’s fresh perspective celebrates youth and the empowerment of women. With exquisite costumes by Academy Award winner Jacqueline Durran (“Pride & Prejudice”), a vibrant and playful score by Alexandre Desplat, and first-rate performances by the cast, especially Pugh, this could be the definitive version of Alcott’s 1868 classic.
6. BIRDS OF PASSAGE (Pájaros de verano) - The story of an indigenous Wayuu family involved in drug trafficking from Colombian filmmakers Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra is a stunning masterpiece reminiscent of works by Werner Herzog and Francis Ford Coppola. Violence, corruption, greed, and betrayal seep into the narrative of the remarkable film that deserves the same recognition as “The Godfather,” “Scarface” and “Miller’s Crossing.”
7. THE FAREWELL - The sentimental dramedy tells the story of a struggling New York artist named Billi (Awkwafina) who learns that her beloved grandmother back in China, Nai Nai (Zhao Shuzhen), has stage 4 lung cancer. The extended family has decided to keep this a secret from the elderly matriarch, opting instead to gather everyone together under the ruse of a quickie wedding to say their goodbyes. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll fall in love with this terrific family. Awkwafina is superb.
8. MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach’s film about a couple going through a nasty divorce is devastating to watch as Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver tear each other down. It’s this generations “Kramer vs. Kramer” with both actors firing on all cylinders. No matter how dark life gets for the former couple, Baumbach keeps hope alive in the heartfelt film. Biting comedy, savage moments and a supporting cast that includes Laura Dern and Ray Liotta as opposing lawyers make this a must see.
9. WAVES - Love destroys and love heals in the third film by Houstonian Trey Edward Shults. The writer-director explores the subject with antithetical narratives as a promising high school athlete (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is overpowered by love which sets his trajectory down a path of self-destruction. But out of the darkness comes hope as the focus shifts to the devastated sibling (Taylor Russell) who begins to blossom when love enters her life. “Waves” is a powerhouse cinematic achievement that explores an American family torn apart by life’s tendency to be unpredictable.
10. ASH IS PUREST WHITE - A love story set against the backdrop of the “Jianghu” underworld. This is not your typical mobster film. In fact, a gun is only fired twice during Jia Zhang-Ke’s drama but both moments symbolize a turning point for the film’s protagonist Qiao, played by the wonderful Chinese actress Zhao Tao who has become a staple in Zhang-Ke’s films. Breathtaking cinematography by Eric Gautier (“Motorcycles Diaries,” “Summer Hours”) and first-rate performances by Tao and Liao Fan as Bin, the object of her affection, make this one of the best films of the year.
Honorable mentions: 1917, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Pain and Glory, Peanut Butter Falcon, Ford v Ferrari, Dolemite is My Name, Joker, Knives Out, The Last Blackman in San Francisco
