Review
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC (2020)
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Jayma Mays, Hal Landon Jr, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler
Directed by Dean Parisot
Almost three decades after Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted 'Theodore' Logan (Keanu Reeves) went on a “Bogus Journey” after their “Excellent Adventure,” the time-traveling musicians return to round out the trilogy with “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” Written by original scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film, directed by Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”), doesn’t offer a slew of memorable quotes but it’s nice to revisit these knuckleheads—now married and dads—as they seek the song that will save the world.
Although we all want to get in as much Bill and Ted facetime as possible, the new adventure is a subtle way to pass the duo’s legacy to their daughters Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine). Thea is Bill’s daughter and Billie is Ted’s—although it feels like it should be the other way around—these dudes have such a big bromance that they named their daughters after each other. Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes play Bill and Ted’s princess wives in this version, you may remember, the ladies were snagged from the 15th century in the first film.
The late George Carlin appeared in the first two films as Bill & Ted’s futuristic host Rufus and in keeping with the daughter motif, Kristen Schaal plays his daughter Kelly who time travels from the future to present-day San Dimas, California in a pod resembling an egg—probably designed by Elon Musk or his daughter—to warn Bill and Ted that the world will end at 7:17 p.m. unless they create the song that will save the world and harmonize the universe. It’s a big order to fill for the duo whose band Wild Stallyns is reduced to playing dives for a handful of people who are just there for $2 taco night.
However, Bill and Ted have a plan! “Why can’t we just go to the future when we have written it?” Ted asks about the song that will save the world, to which Bill responds, “And take it from ourselves!” The clock is ticking—they have less than 90 minutes—so into the old time-traveling phone booth they go, and we are treated to different incarnations of the duo in the possible future. The two BFF’s are also having marital problems, the funny Jillian Bell plays a marriage counselor, and so the plot point comes into play as the Bill and Ted trek through time.
In “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” the two had to pass history or the world would suffer a most heinous end, so they ended up abducting famous historical figures that included Napoleon, Joan of Arc, Lincoln, Beethoven, and Socrates. In “Face the Music” its Thea and Billie who collect musicians from the past—to help their dads create a supergroup—that includes Jimi Hendrix, Mozart, Ling Lun, Louis Armstrong, and playing himself, present-day musician Kid Cudi.
In 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” the duo was killed by their evil twin robots and had to trick Death (William Sadler) to help them get out of Hell and return to the mortal world. Sadler reprises his role as Bill and Ted once again find themselves in the nether world thanks to an evil robot named Dennis Caleb McCoy (Anthony Carrigan). Seeing Sadler again as the pale-faced, bald, and lovable Death is one of the film’s best moments.
Did we need a third Bill & Ted film? Probably not, but it’s more than just nostalgic to see Reeves and Winter reprise their roles, it’s comforting. Knowing that William S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore Logan (Keanu Reeves) are still out there making it in this crazy world is most triumphant. The plot makes as much sense as any of the other films, but the low-brow humor is extremely entertaining thanks to the lovable characters created by Reeves and Winters.
There have been some misconceptions about Bill and Ted over the years. First, they’re not surfers—notice how they never use the terms “Gnarly” or “Tubular” when speaking. Second, they are not stoners—this revelation comes from a recent Keanu Reeves interview—you never see them getting high. Bill and Ted are just two knuckleheads with a positive outlook, who according to Reeves, “They like people—their friendship.” Party on, dudes!
(3 stars)
In theaters and available On-Demand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.