Review
BLACKBIRD (2020)
Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Rainn Wilson, Lindsay Duncan, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Sam Neill, Anson Boon
Directed by Roger Michell
Based on the 2014 Danish feature “Silent Heart,” the downbeat drama “Blackbird” stars Susan Sarandon as a terminally ill woman who decides to end her life on her own terms. Aided by her physician husband (Sam Neill), she gathers the family together for one last weekend to say goodbye. The cast includes Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska as Sarandon’s daughters who disagree with each other over their mother’s decision. As expected, emotions reach a high level in the film directed by Roger Michell (“My Cousin Rachel,” “Notting Hill”).
For such heavy subject matter, Michell does a fair job of keeping the film up-tempo. Sarandon doesn’t look sick and there’s only one scene where her body begins to betray her, plus Neill remains upbeat and positive as his character Paul accommodates his wife’s final wish. He makes all the arrangements, coordinates the family’s arrival, and when arguments flare, he calmly takes on the mediator role.
On the exterior, “Blackbird” may resemble a Lifetime movie but the well-written story—written and adapted by Christian Torpe—skips the melodrama but not the reality of the situation. Lily seems to have come to terms with her illness; however, Sarandon is such a great actress that she knows how to subtly convey her character’s inner turmoil with just a gaze or facial expression.
Kate Winslet plays Jennifer, the responsible older daughter who arrives with nerdy husband Michael (Rainn Wilson) and their son Jonathan (Anson Boon), a teenager trying to come to grips with his grandmother’s decision. Boon, an exciting young actor who’s appeared in “Crawl” and “1917” is captivating to watch. It’s a genuine performance filled with emotion as the teenager asks all the right questions, “Is it illegal?” and “How are you going to do it?” before he makes up his mind about his grandmother’s decision.
The wonderful Mia Wasikowska as youngest daughter Anna is the film’s most interesting character. She’s angry, doesn’t agree with her mom’s decision, and she’s the exact opposite of sister Jennifer. For years Anna went MIA and now she’s resurfaced with her partner Chris played by gender non-binary actor Bex Taylor-Klaus. Tensions rise when Anna begins contemplating alerting the authorities about her mom’s euthanasia plans in order to stop her while Jennifer argues it’s their mother’s decision and they need to be fully supportive.
Adding an extra layer to the story, Lily’s best friend since college, Liz (Lindsay Duncan), is also part of the weekend gathering. Her relationship to both Lily and Paul comes into focus as the film moves along as gently as possible.
Since Lily may not be around for Christmas, she decides to celebrate the holiday a few months earlier so Paul cooks a lavish dinner while Michael and his son Jonathan are tasked with chopping down a Christmas tree and during the dinner Lily gives everyone a present (something personal to remember her by).
“Blackbird” is not a tear-jerker. Michell dilutes the heavy subject matter by staying on the surface and never going too deep with these characters’ conflicts. It also helps that the setting is a beautiful seaside home in the Hamptons (an ideal location for Bravo’s “Real Housewives” show) and everyone looks like they just stepped out of a J. Crew catalog. The film’s draw is seeing this first-rate cast together even though the story doesn’t always connect with the viewer.
(3 stars)
In Select Theaters and On-Demand
