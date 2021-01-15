Review
BLOODY HELL (2021)
Ben O’Toole, Meg Fraser, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, David Hill, Caleb Enoka, Ashlee Lollback
Directed by Alister Grierson
What starts off as a dog day afternoon turns into the Finland chainsaw massacre in the dark horror-comedy “Bloody Hell” from Australian writer-director Alister Grierson. When Rex (Ben O’Toole) thwarts an attempted bank robbery he goes from hero to zero after an employee is killed in the crossfire. After a brief prison stint, he decides to dodge all the media attention by leaving the U.S. and randomly picks Finland as his final destination. Big mistake.
The story opens with a flashback as a young girl runs through the woods from men wearing freakish masks — think “Friday the 13th” meets “You’re Next.” The sequence serves as an omen of things to come. Fast forward to the present where Rex Coen (O’Toole) waits in line to speak to Maddy (Ashlee Lollback), a teller working the lobby of a bank in Boise, Idaho. Just as he’s about to ask her out, armed robbers burst in to rob the bank. Did I mention they are also wearing freaky masks? The leader resembles Darth Maul holding a shotgun.
Rex is a veteran who suffers from PTSD — he also talks to himself, manifested on-screen by O’Toole pulling double duty as his subconscious — which means he’s prone to act on impulse. In a bold move, Rex takes the initiative to single-handedly take down the bank robbers, however, the heroic act is marred by tragedy and our antihero finds himself serving eight years for involuntary manslaughter.
We are led to believe that Rex’s heroic act made national news and almost a decade later his release from prison warrants the tabloids’ cover story (go with it). Frustrated by all the media attention, Rex decides to leave the country and heads to Helsinki for no other reason than a random spitball decided Finland as his retreat.
Remember what happened when Paxton & Josh went to Europe in “Hostel” from director Eli Roth? Well, Rex doesn’t even make it to his accommodations. He’s gassed in the cab and wakes up chained up in a basement, missing his…I’ll let you discover that juicy morsel on your own.
“Bloody Hell” hovers in Roth territory although Tobe Hooper comes to mind thanks to the bizarre family we encounter and their special dietary needs — yes, they are on the Keto Diet (spoiler!). Monsters enter the storyline as the film written by Robert Benjamin is focused on the dark comedy, meaning it’s not scary but still fun to watch.
Without a doubt the MVP in “Bloody Hell” is Australian actor Ben O’Toole who bears an uncanny resemblance to a young Robert Downey Jr. He’s such a charismatic lead that playing opposite his subconscious self is a bonus for the viewer. On the villainous side, the demented family patriarch is played by New Zealand actor Matthew Sunderland who looks like Peter Stormare from the Coen Bros’ “Fargo” while the monster in the film is a cross between Sloth in “The Goonies” and The Toxic Avenger.
You won’t find many scares in “Bloody Hell” but there is plenty of gore to keep the horror fan satisfied. This film knows it’s a dark comedy and embraces the fact. No cheap jump scares, just blood, guts, and laughs making this an entertaining thrill ride.
(3 stars)
Opens today in Theaters, Drive-Ins, and On Demand
