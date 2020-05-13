'Capone' Review: Tom Hardy plays the former gangster in what could become the worst film of 2020
Review
CAPONE (2020)
Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Noel Fisher
Directed by Josh Trank
Writer-director Josh Trank hates Al Capone. Why else would he put out this repulsive biopic that takes place during the final year of the notorious gangster’s life? If your idea of a good time includes Tom Hardy under heavy prosthetics pooping in bed and peeing in his pants, while more flies than “The Amityville Horror” circle around, then I’ve got a movie for you. “Capone” is a hot mess without a plot whose only saving grace is the fact that theatres are closed so you won’t have to witness it on the big screen.
The setting is Palm Island, Florida where former gangster Al “Scarface” Capone (Tom Hardy) is spending his last few months in a mansion surrounded by family including wife Mae (Linda Cardellini), adult son Junior (Noel Fisher), and various nieces and nephews. He’s 48, suffers from dementia, late-stage syphilis, and his doctors have concluded that his mentality is that of a 12-year old.
Hardy sounding like Nick Nolte with a sore throat, growls through the dialogue incoherently. He’s only clearly understood when speaking Italian and the subtitles kick in. The English actor resembles a zombie as his pale makeup is contrasted by bloodshot eyes and for at least a couple of scenes, Trank seems to be going for a horror vibe.
In 1931, Capone was sentenced to prison for tax evasion. His physical and mental abilities began to deteriorate rapidly while in lockup so after a decade he was no longer deemed a threat and released to live in exile while under surveillance by the feds. His mansion is wire-tapped as Agent Crawford (Jack Lowden) listens in around the clock hoping to learn the whereabouts of some $10 million in cash that Capone reportedly stashed away before going to the slammer. The hidden loot is mentioned throughout the film, but the plot goes nowhere. 29-year old Lowden, with his boyish looks, is miscast as Capone’s adversary. Although at this juncture, Capone is only a threat to his underwear which gets soiled more than once.
Linda Cardellini as Capone’s wife Mae doesn’t have much to do in the film but get agitated at her husband, and his henchman when they call him Al, (that name can’t be uttered in his presence), instead of Fonse, short for Alphonse.
The cast also includes Kyle MacLachlan as Doctor Karlock who brings Capone fresh diapers and offers advice to Mae that includes keeping family around to help. Brother Ralphie (Al Sapienza) is there and so is Capone’s muscle man Gino (Gino Cafarelli) and then there’s Capone’s meek son Junior. The story also hints at an illegitimate son named Tony (Mason Guccione) who continuously calls and then hangs up while the plot never delves into his mysterious background.
I should also mention Matt Dillon’s appearance as a gangster figure from Capone’s past who may or may not be a figment of his imagination. With dementia, all bets are off.
When you have such a fascinating figure as Al Capone to work with, the possibilities are limitless for a first-rate film. From his beginnings in New York with small-time racketeers, to his move to Chicago where he became an enforcer and then later the city’s top crime boss which led to the 1929 Saint Valentine's Day Massacre. Instead, the former gangster is reduced to a fart machine who utters “uh-oh” each time he lets one loose.
Writer-director Josh Trank burst onto the scene with 2012’s sci-fi thriller “Chronicle” but followed that up with the disastrous contemporary re-imaging of Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” in 2015. It’s been five years and now Trank resurfaces with this catastrophe that just when you think it couldn’t get any worse, it does thanks to Capone shooting up the scenery with a gold Tommy Gun while in a diaper that seems to be carrying a full load.
(1 star)
Available now PVOD on various outlets.
Joe Friar is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association (Los Angeles) and the Houston Film Critics Society. He co-founded the Victoria Film Society and reviews films for Hit Radio 104.7 and the Victoria Advocate.
