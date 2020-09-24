On the 15th anniversary of Fantastic Fest — the annual Austin film festival filled with feature premieres, secret screenings, themed parties, and tons of Q&A sessions with actors and directors —this year’s event has been moved online due to the pandemic but promises to deliver plenty of great virtual films and events, most of which are Free.
There are a couple of in-theater events this year; Brandon Cronenberg’s sophomore film “Possessor” will premiere tonight at Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane with Director Cronenberg and Cinematography Karim Hussain in attendance, and on Thursday, October 8, Jim Cummings’ foray into horror “The Wolf of Snow Hollow” will close the festival with a screening at Slaughter Lane on the night of an actual full moon, perfect for a werewolf flick!
Most of the films, however, are available to watch for free on the Alamo On Demand platform anywhere in the United States. All you have to do is sign up for a free account in order to stream any of the films. You can create your account by going to https://ondemand.drafthouse.com/signup.html and choose the films you want to see a la carte style. Fantastic Fest programmer Logan Taylor is enthusiastic about this year’s lineup, “While we have a much smaller selection than in previous years, we’re delighted to showcase 15 films that express our brand loudly and proudly.”
Horror is one of the most prevalent genres screened at Fantastic Fest and while this year’s festival closes with a werewolf movie, it also opens with one.“Teddy” takes place in a rural French town where our twentysomething protagonist is scratched by an unknown beast and slowly begins transforming into something frightening. You can rest assure that the second film from twin directors Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma will be anything but a traditional monster film. Both directors will be in attendance for tonight’s virtual screening. It will be followed by the compilation “100 Best Kills: Decapattack” featuring cinema’s best severed head moments in true Fantastic Fest style.
Other highlights of this year’s festival include the U.S. Premiere of “Girl” starring Bella Thorne in the thriller that finds her confronting a deadbeat father after he threatens to kill her mother. The debut feature from actor-turned-director Chad Faust also features Mickey Rourke. What follows is a moody, twisted journey through a hostile town full of secrets where no one can be trusted. You can catch it Friday, September 25 at 9 pm.
Here’s the full list of feature films scheduled this year
Secret Screening
World Premiere of the 4K Restoration
A special re-discovery of an explosive, death-defying, bullet-riddled, grenade-launching, flame-broiled, anti-human megattack. Free to view during the live secret screening and available for Virtual Cinema rental on Alamo On Demand afterward.
Bloodthirsty
Canada, 2020
World Premiere, 82 min
Director: Amelia Moses
When indie singer Grey struggles to write her sophomore album, she teams up with a mysterious producer at his secluded cabin. Though their bond strengthens her music, it also starts to irreparably alter Grey’s body and mind.
The Boy Behind the Door
USA, 2020
World Premiere, 88 min
Directors: David Charbonier & Justin Powell
After Bobby and his best friend Kevin are kidnapped and taken to a strange house in the middle of nowhere, Bobby manages to escape. But as he starts to make a break for it, he hears Kevin’s screams for help and realizes he can’t leave his friend behind.
Daughters of Darkness
Belgium/France/West Germany, 1971
World Premiere of the 4K Restoration from Blue Underground, 87 min
Director: Harry Kümel
The classic lesbian vampire tale reignites the screen as the lives of a young newlywed couple take a dramatically sexy turn after their paths cross with Elizabeth Báthory in a deserted Belgian hotel.
Special Event: An interview with director Harry Kümel, moderated by Kat Ellinger.
Girl
USA, 2020
US Premiere, 92 min
Director: Chad Faust
When Girl (Bella Thorne) sets out to a no-name small town to track down her deadbeat father, she finds herself wrapped up in a situation far more dangerous and twisted than she expected.
How To Deter A Robber
USA, 2020
World Premiere, 81 min
Director: Maria Bissell
Two teens playing amateur detectives get more than they bargained for when they investigate the wrong cabin in this darkly comedic romp.
Laughter
Canada, 2020
International Premiere, 124 min
Director: Martin Laroche
Léane Labrèche-Dor gives an unforgettable performance as a woman who struggles with survivor guilt following a civil war in Quebec.
The Old Man Movie
Estonia, 2019
US Premiere, 87 min
Directors: Mikk Mägi & Oskar Lehemaa
Three children must aid their deranged grandfather in recovering his prized cow to prevent a rural cataclysm in this surreal and hysterically scatalogical stop-motion comedy.
Possessor
UK, Canada 2020
Texas Premiere, 103 min
Director: Brandon Cronenberg
In Brandon Cronenberg’s latest gore-soaked sci-fi thriller, identity theft takes on a new meaning as corporate assassins can virtually take over other people to carry out their kills.
Special Event: Join us before our official celebration for a special in-theater premiere September 24th.
The Queen of Black Magic
Indonesia, 2019
North American Premiere, 99 min
Director: Kimo Stamboel
Childhood friends Hanif, Jefri, and Anton take their families on a trip to the orphanage where they grew up to pay their final respects to the man who raised them. But they’ll soon discover that the secrets from their past refuse to stay buried.
The Stylist
USA, 2020
World Premiere, 105 min
Director: Jill Gevargizian
Few things in life hold more promise than a new hairstyle. But the women who visit stylist Claire’s chair get more than they bargained for, bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase “extreme makeover” in Jill Gevargizian’s first feature film, based on her acclaimed 2016 short.
Teddy
France, 2020
International Premiere, 88 min
Directors: Ludovic Boukherma & Zoran Boukherma
In a rural French town, twenty-something Teddy is scratched by an unknown beast and slowly undergoes frightening changes.
AGFA presents Triple Fisher: The Lethal Lolitas of Long Island
USA, 2012
Austin Premiere of HD Restoration
Director: Dan Kapelovitz
Drew Barrymore, Alyssa Milano, and Noelle Parker are Amy Fisher in this meta-melodramatic mashup of three TV movies that would make Brian De Palma proud.
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
USA, 2020
Texas Premiere, 84 min Director: Jim Cummings
A small mountain town full of quirky characters is thrown into chaos when dead bodies start piling up after every full moon in Jim Cummings’ supremely fun foray into horror.
Special Event: Join us after our official celebration for a special in-theater premiere, October 8th at Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane.
Short films are also part of this year’s lineup. Fantastic Shorts is a celebration of some of the year’s most fantastic short film offerings, spanning a myriad of genres and sensibilities. What would FF be without a few parties? Movie fans will be treated to a trivia night (Fantastic Fest Triviadome), with Fantastic Feud, filmmakers, journalists and various other movie megamasters collide in this no-holds-barred deathride of useless cinematic information and on-screen in(s)anity, all masterminded by Triviadome's teeny-tiny host Maxim Pozderac, and there’s King of Movies: The Leonard Maltin Game Challenge where you play against Hollywood screenwriters to win glory and an exclusive Mondo Prize Pack! Enter to play against a trio of Fantastic Fest Favorite writers in Mondo’s brand-new game KING OF MOVIES.
Another fun part of this year’s festival is the Immersive Showcase featuring the best virtual escape rooms from around the world, curated by Cara Mandel (Story Experience Producer, Meow Wolf and Co-founder/CEO, Interwoven Immersive, Inc.) and Rachel Walker (Head of Programming & Creative, Drafthouse LA).
Get ready for Free movies, events, games of chance, and tons of fun for cinephiles around the country. Celebration of Fantastic Fest begins tonight and runs through Thursday, October 8, 2020. Get the full schedule and RSVP to attend films and events here https://fantasticfest.com/news/entry/celebration-of-fantastic-fest-schedule
