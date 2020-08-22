Review
CHEMICAL HEARTS (2020)
Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Peña, C.J. Hoff
Directed by Richard Tanne
It would be easy for a film like “Chemical Hearts” to plummet into the stereotypical abyss but writer-director Richard Tanne crafts such an honest portrayal of adolescent complexity that the film easily engages the viewer. Add solid performances by Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams and the result is a surprising tale of hope and inspiration oozing with genuine emotion. If we were in the 80s, Andrew McCarthy and Molly Ringwald would be at it again in the opposites-attract plot based on the YA novel by Krystal Sutherland.
This generation’s Andrew McCarthy, actor Austin Abrams, plays high school senior Henry Page, a nostalgic romantic who falls for new student Grace Town played by “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart. Henry is your typical suburban teen who lives in a nice home with caring parents, while Grace, who walks with a cane and wears non-gender clothing, is dealing with mental health issues stemming from a personal tragedy. Despite the major differences between the two teenagers, a budding romance forms fueled by Henry’s drive to fall in love and Grace’s desire to move forward.
Henry dreams of becoming a writer but first, he’s shooting for editor-at-large of the school newspaper. He’s a shoo-in for the job but faces competition from new transfer student Grace, also a writer, who enjoys the poetry of Pablo Neruda. When teacher Kem Sharma (Adhir Kalyan) decides to make Grace and Henry co-editors, she bows out and Henry takes notice. He begins ditching his friends to walk home with Grace, who owns a car yet despite her disability she chooses to walk. Henry, a fan of the Japanese art form Kintsugi, where one breaks pottery only to repair it by mending the lacquer dusted with powdered gold or silver, decides that he wants to “fix” Grace when she doesn’t need someone to “fix her.”
The film deals with mental health and disability in an honest fashion as it does with the awkwardness of teenage romance. Tanne’s screenplay captures the heart of Sutherland’s novel, keeping the significant moments intact. The chemistry between Henry and Grace feels contrived until we see the big picture and the narrative reveals Grace’s situation. What may have felt phony was actually a natural reaction from someone who’s dealing with a tragic past.
Reinhart and Abrams shine bright as the mismatched teens who have more in common than they believe. While Reinhart is best known for playing Betty Cooper on “Riverdale,” the 23-year old actress has been featured in films that include “Hustlers” and indies “Galveston” and “Miss Stevens.” Also serving as executive producer, Reinhart finally gets a chance to showcase her ability with a role deserving of her talent. Abrams, who last appeared in André Øvredal’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” delivers a strong performance that should bring on bigger roles.
The supporting cast includes Sarah Jones (“For All Mankind”) as Henry’s supportive sister, Kara Young as Henry’s close friend Lola 'La' Haynes who is attempting to rekindle a romance with Cora Hernandez (Coral Peña), who’s sending out mixed signals, and C.J. Hoff (who resembles a young Ed Sheeran) as Mark 'Muz' Patterson who rounds out Henry’s crew.
Tanne wrote and directed the 2016 film “Southside With You” about the first date between young Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson. “Chemical Hearts” is a very different film that deals with grief and awkward teenage love in an honest fashion. Sutherland’s book came out in 2016 and while the story takes place in the present, it’s refreshing to see teenagers on screen that aren’t obsessed with taking selfies and watching Tik Toks, they do exist.
(3 stars)
In theaters and streaming on Amazon Prime Video
