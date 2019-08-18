Review
COLD CASE HAMMARSKJÖLD (2019)
Documentary. Directed by Mads Brügger
Just when you think Mads Brügger’s documentary about the mysterious death of Secretary-General of the United Nations Dag Hammarskjöld unveils its smoking gun, the cold case takes the viewer down a more sinister path exposing either one of the greatest crimes of the twentieth century or a foolhardy conspiracy theory. The deadpan delivery of Danish director Mads Brügger borders satire while Swedish private investigator Göran Björkdahl takes on the sidekick role. Still, the evidence is compelling as the film slowly builds its case leading to a gripping final act.
In 1961, a plane carrying United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, crashed over Ndola, a remote part of Central Africa, killing everyone on board. The crisis in the Congo was escalating and Hammarskjöld was on his way to negotiate a cease-fire. Was the crash a result of pilot error, a technical malfunction, or part of a murderous plot to stop the peace accord? And if the plane was deliberately taken down, who’s responsible? The evidence mounts in this cold case as Brügger and Björkdahl culminate six years of research into the 2-hour documentary.
The film takes an offbeat approach in its presentation of the case. Brügger dressed all in white like most of the documentary’s “villains,” dictates facts to two different women (Clarinah Mfengo and Saphir Wenzi Mabanza) transcribing the details using an old typewriter. Occasionally they pause to comment or question Brügger about the information as the director-narrator ponders his next move.
The premise for the film began six years ago when Göran Björkdahl discovered a piece of sheet metal riddled with holes in his elderly father’s possessions while helping his parents move. His father went on to explain that in 1975 he was working for the UN in Zambia when he was given the supposed piece of Hammarskjöld’s plane by an airport worker who reportedly found it buried at the crash site. Swedish authorities showed no interest in the artifact, so his father hung on to it. Björkdahl began looking into the mysterious piece of scrap metal and had it analyzed by a forensic expert. He also tracked down and interviewed eyewitnesses to the mysterious 1961 plane crash. Despite the government’s official report which blamed pilot error, the people who came forward to speak to Björkdahl all recounted the same story which involved a second plane, a bright flash, and an explosion that seemed to indicate Hammarskjöld’s DC-6 had been shot down.
Brügger uses vintage news footage, photos, and exclusive interviews to build a case that Dag Hammarskjöld may have been assassinated as mercenaries, the CIA, and MI6, enter the picture. At times the inundation of information can get a bit overwhelming but by the final act “Cold Case” becomes a whole new monster with revelations of a sinister organization named the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission (SAIMR) with ties to white supremacy and an outrageous plot to eradicate black Africans.
If you find yourself drifting during the film’s first half the third act will keep you on the edge of your seat as “Cold Case Hammarskjöld” gives the audience plenty to consider. Shocking as the accusations may be, nothing seems far-fetched as one possible corroborator suggests “Why don’t you try and find out who killed JFK?”
(3 1/2 stars)
Catch the film at Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra (Houston) this Wednesday 08/21. Opens at AFS Cinema in Austin on 08/23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.