Review
COLOR OUT OF SPACE (2020)
Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight, Q'Orianka Kilcher and Tommy Chong
Directed by Richard Stanley
Nicolas Cage and H.P. Lovecraft, a match made in heaven. Yes, as expected Cage delivers a balls to the wall berserk performance that only enhances this fifth adaption of Lovecraft’s 1927 short story which has been brought into the modern age. Helmed by Richard Stanley who achieved cult status after two solid horror films, the 1990 sci-fi debut “Hardware” and the supernatural movie “Dust Devil” released two years later. “Color Out of Space” marks Stanley’s triumphant return after the director was fired from the Marlon Brando-Val Kilmer remake of “The Island of Doctor Moreau” two decades ago and then ostracized by Hollywood. Prepare yourself for trippy cosmic carnage that captures the spirit of the gothic author.
The story takes place in a Lovecraftian staple, Arkham, Massachusetts, where we are first introduced to teenage daughter Lavinia Gardner (Madeleine Arthur), an Alexandrian Wiccan who is casting a healing spell down by the river for her cancer-stricken mom Theresa (Joely Richardson). The mystical scene, complete with Stevie Nicks wardrobe and a beautiful white horse named Comet, sets the tone for the eccentric film which picks up steam as it heads towards a climactic finale straight out of “Altered States.”
Back at the farm Nathan (Nicolas Cage) sits on a rocking chair drinking coffee watching over his prized alpacas, maybe he saw one of those creepy late-night commercials featuring retirees talking about raising the camelid cousin to the llama. Some people think they are cute, but I find them truly scary and thanks to Stanley I will have nightmares after one particular scene in the film which pays tribute to John Carpenter’s “The Thing.”
The Gardner family is rounded out by stoner Benny (Brendan Meyer) who spends most of his time with eccentric neighbor Ezra (a wonderful Tommy Chong), which answers the question, “What ever happened to Man from “Up in Smoke”? He’s been living in a shack in the woods with a cat named G-spot, getting high and watching the skies for our extraterrestrial friends.
And we can’t forget about little Jack (Julian Hilliard) who is the first to notice something has gone terribly wrong after a meteorite crashes on the Gardner farm. He is the Carole Anne of the story stopping just short of announcing “They’re here.”
At first you might think it’s the second coming of Prince as the landscape becomes bathed in the color purple once the meteorite touches down. It’s effect on the environment includes beautiful shades of color growing on the trees, strange flowers spurting up all over the property, and tomatoes the size of cantaloupes. Picture the mutated surroundings of Area X from the 2018 film “Annihilation” with Natalie Portman to give you an idea of what’s happening down on the farm.
Elliot Knight, who played Brady Ross in “American Gothic,” stars as a young hydrologist named Ward who comes around to test the water. He serves as the narrator, bearing witness to what is about to become a hellish nightmare that does justice to H.P. Lovecraft’s vision.
“Color Out of Space” reaches a turning point after a gory scene that involves slicing carrots. It’s the first indication that Stanley is going for gold by returning to those wonderful horror films with bloody practical effects that made the 80s so special, “Scanners,” “The Fly,” and “Hellraiser” come to mind.
Nicolas Cage was terrific battling cult members in Panos Cosmatos’ 2018 horror film “Mandy” but wait until you see the actor turn it up to eleven as he becomes unhinged battling the unseen cosmic invaders.
Director Stuart Gordon, a Lovecraft devotee, brought us several adaptations of the author’s stories including “Re-Animator,” “From Beyond,” and “Dagon” with actor Jeffrey Combs as his muse in most of the films. Let’s hope “Color Out of Space” marks a similar relationship between Stanley and Cage who make a team that’s out-of-this-world.
(3 stars)
Opens Friday January 24 at Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra (Houston) and Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar and Lakeline in Austin.
