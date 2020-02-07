Review
COME TO DADDY (2020)
Elijah Wood, Stephen McHattie, Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley, Madeleine Sami, Simon Chin, Ona Grauer, Raresh DiMofte, Garfield Wilson
Directed by Ant Timpson
When a movie begins with a quote from William Shakespeare and Beyoncé it’s a sign that you’re about to watch a comedy and when the director is Ant Timpson (the producer of “The Greasy Strangler,” “Turbo Kid,” and “ABCs of Death”) you can bet it will be dark, bloody, and gross. Elijah Wood plays a hipster DJ who reunites with his estranged father (Stephen McHattie from “Pontypool”) in a wilderness home shaped like a UFO. ‘Come to Daddy” takes you on a hellacious ride filled with twists, shady characters, and several cringeworthy moments.
Elijah Wood’s stunning blue eyes that guided us through Middle-earth almost jump off the screen as the actor’s gaze is fixated on horrors more frightening than any orc, black rider, or dark lord he may have encountered in the trilogy based on J.R.R.Tolkien’s novel. He plays Norval Greenwood, a hipster from Beverly Hills who carries a solid gold limited edition iPhone whose wardrobe reflects his Zen personality.
Thirty-something Norval has left the swimming pools, movie stars, and his mom behind to reconnect with his estranged father who ran out on him as a child. The reunion comes at the request of dear old dad who lives in a hillside home overlooking the Oregon coast.
Toting his designer luggage through the forest, Norval arrives to find his father (the wonderful Stephen McHattie) in a state of bewilderment and not very welcoming. The tension immediately escalates as the cantankerous boomer gives his son the third degree while drinking massive quantities of alcohol despite Norval’s confession that he used to have alcohol dependency issues.
The banter between McHattie (Canada’s answer to Willem Dafoe) and Wood includes a priceless conversation about Elton John as the film’s first quarter is focused on comedy. Events take a turn for the nasty as the tone becomes mean-spirited and secrets are revealed leading to a confrontation that shifts the narrative into Timpson terror-tory.
To give away anything else would be a crime so I’ll just say be prepared for shocks, twists, and bloody fun as the creep factor sets in and the plot turns into a cat and mouse thriller complete with plenty of gross-out moments.
“Come to Daddy” marks the highly anticipated feature debut by Timpson who teams up with frequent collaborator Toby Harvard, the screenwriter behind “The Greasy Strangler.” A bevy of oddball characters compliment the storyline as Wood delivers one of his best performances.
(3 stars)
Opens Friday February 7 at Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra (Houston) and Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar (Austin)
