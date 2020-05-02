Review
DEERSKIN (2020)
Jean Dujardin, Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy, Coralie Russier, Laurent Nicolas, Pierre Gommé
Directed by Quentin Dupieux
The word “absurdist” comes to mind when you hear the name Quentin Dupieux. The French DJ, musician, and filmmaker responsible for 2010’s “Rubber” about a psychotic tire with telepathic abilities, and 2018’s black comedy “Keep an Eye Out! (Au poste!),” returns with a tale of a divorced middle-aged businessman (Jean Dujardin) who becomes fascinated with a fringed deerskin jacket. This is not the first Dupieux film to go down a bloody path, but it is his first straight-up horror film and despite the tenuous plot, the viewer remains engaged.
Forget about the dashing and vibrant Oscar-winning Jean Dujardin of “The Artist,” here the actor plays a disheveled sad-sack named Georges who loses touch with reality after going through a divorce. You can also forget about any kind of backstory as Dupieux left all the footage of Georges’ wife and kids on the cutting room floor so the audience could concentrate on our antagonist’s descent into madness.
The capricious storyline begins as Georges buys a used fringed suede jacket made out of 100% deerskin for 8,000 euros from some old geezer. Yes, that’s a lot of money and although Georges is 200 euros short, the old man is so happy with purchase that he throws in a free used digital camcorder. The jacket is obviously too small for Georges’ bulky frame, but he wears it with pride the way most people sport a leather jacket.
Dressed like Davy Crockett, we watch as Georges becomes a modern-day frontiersman wandering the countryside eventually stopping at a small French village nestled in the scenic Alps. He doesn’t have any cash since his wife has blocked their account and so he gives his wedding ring as collateral to the front desk clerk of a small inn to secure a room for the night.
Adèle Haenel, star of the beautiful “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” plays a bartender and aspiring editor named Denise who once edited “Pulp Fiction” in chronological order (“It sucked” she says) for fun. When she meets Georges, who carries around his camcorder wherever he goes, and asks him what he does for a living, he makes up a story about being a filmmaker.
At this point Georges has convinced himself that he is a filmmaker, and so he starts shooting random footage around the village. As he becomes more obsessed with the deerskin jacket it begins talking to him, almost ordering him around like a dictator. He becomes convinced that he should be the only person in the snow-covered town with a jacket and so he begins stealing them by convincing the locals that they are taking part in a film that requires them to bring their own jacket. As they look in the camera and recite the line “I swear never to wear a jacket as long as I live” they toss the jackets in the trunk of his car thinking its part of the scene and then Georges drives away.
Over the 77-minute running time, the film turns to horror as the body count begins to rival “Friday the 13th,” think Jason minus the machete with an improvised weapon found in most homes. Georges and Denise become collaborators after she’s hired to edit his footage into a cohesive film. She also becomes his financier after making several trips to the ATM.
“Deerskin” is a rousing tale of madness that marks a change for Dupieux who shifts the lunacy from the situation that most of his previous characters have found themselves in, to the actual characters themselves. Dujardin’s deadpan performance combined with Haenel’s enthusiastic portrayal of Denise makes for a winning combination in the entertainingly bizarre film filled with plenty of “killer style.”
(3 stars)
You can rent “Deerskin” for $9.99 and support a local cinema. Just go to the website https://deerskin.vhx.tv/
