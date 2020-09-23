Review
ENOLA HOLMES (2020)
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Burn Gorman
Directed by Harry Bradbeer
In a bit of perfect casting, Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) takes on the role of teenage sleuth Enola Holmes — sister to world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) — in the new film based on Nancy Springer’s mystery novels. Helena Bonham Carter (the queen of nonconformity) plays the family’s matriarch Eudoria whose disappearance becomes Enola’s first case. Directed by Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag,” “Killing Eve”) with zest, “Enola Holmes” is a fun introduction to the youngest member of the detective family.
The story begins with a quick introduction by Enola, who serves as the narrator, explaining how her mother bypassed embroidery and etiquette lessons to teach her astronomy, beekeeping, classic literature including Shakespeare, science, sports, and martial arts. Eudoria raised Enola single-handedly so the two are very close; Her father passed away when she was young and brothers Sherlock and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) left home soon afterward.
Set in 1884 England, Enola awakens on her 16th birthday to discover that her mother has vanished without a trace just as her older brothers have returned home for the first time in over a decade, needless to say, they don’t recognize her. Mycroft is shocked by Enola’s unladylike appearance, “Where’s your hat and your gloves?” and he’s even more shocked by the appearance of the family’s decaying estate covered by overgrown weeds, “Oh dear God look at the house.” Sherlock remains silent as if he’s absorbing the scenery in order to draw his own conclusion. This cast is impeccable and I’m hoping we’ll get to see Cavill branch out with his own film as the famous detective.
With Eudoria missing, the stern Mycroft takes Enola on as his ward and decides to ship her off to finishing school so she can learn to be a “proper” young lady. This doesn’t sit well with the free-spirited teen so she runs away and hops a train to London to begin searching for her mother. Sherlock isn’t far behind as he also begins his investigation into Eudoria’s disappearance.
Brown continuously points out that her character’s name, Enola is “alone” spelled backward and so the audience becomes her best friend as the actress breaks the fourth wall. It’s a fun technique if done correctly — the timing is crucial — and under Bradbeer’s direction, Brown pulls it off with flying colors. Interestingly the director also played around with the technique on “Fleabag.”
The film branches out into two investigations as Enola befriends a young Lord named Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) who’s being pursued by an assassin (Burn Gorman). We discover that that the deciding vote on women’s suffrage depends on the teenage Lord who must make it back to London safely where Enola is headed to find her mother. The two travel together and so Partridge becomes a love interest to Brown whose character remains defiantly independent so they split up when they reach London despite Tewkesbury’s idea that they should stick together.
Since the film is based on the series of Nancy Springer books let’s hope that this won’t be the only time we get to see Brown as the teenage sleuth who gives her famous brother a run for his money. The “Stranger Things” actress is terrific as Enola who remains the film’s focus despite the fact that Superman is playing Sherlock. Cavill gives us a winsome take on Sherlock as the actor brings warmth to the famous character.
“Enola Holmes” is an energetic celebration of female empowerment and the spirit of independence.
(3 ½ stars)
Streaming now on Netflix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.