Review
TEDDY (2020)
Fantastic Fest 2020
Directed by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma
“Repo Man” meets “An American Werewolf in London” as punk rock and the shapeshifters of folklore meet in twin directors Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma’s horror-comedy “Teddy” starring French actor and Silver Bear winner Anthony Bajon in the title role. The Fantastic Fest opener delivers laughs and more gore than scares plus a climax reminiscent of Stephen King’s “Carrie.”
The film succeeds thanks to Anthony Bajon, the French version of Emilio Estevez’s Otto Maddox, as twenty-something slacker Teddy, a punk rocker who works in a massage parlor — which sounds like you’re playing a fun random job generator game — a job he despises and it isn’t hard to see why; most of the customers are old and his middle-aged boss (Noemie Lvovsky) keeps hitting on him.
It’s easy to sympathize with Teddy. He lives in a foster home where he takes care of his disabled foster-mom and he’s saving up his money to build a home for his girlfriend Rebecca (Christine Gautier), a high school senior who he plans to marry after graduation.
Anchored in a small rural French village, the story begins seeping into horror as farmers discover their animals are being mutilated at night. Flyers posted around the town offer a reward for the culprit, a wolf.
One day Teddy hears a rustling in the woods and goes in only to emerge bitten by some sort of beast. He slowly begins transforming into a werewolf which leads to a couple of queasy scenes including a bloody tongue-shaving episode as he tries to get rid of the hair growing in his mouth.
Like the classic Lon Chaney films, “Teddy” is a tragic story that finds the audience rooting for our werewolf protagonist. The Boukherma brothers, working with a small budget, do an excellent job of showing less to deliver more of an impact. The duo, big fans of Stephen King, pay homage to the Master of Horror with a finale reminiscent of “Carrie.” The film may not be groundbreaking but it’s a welcomed addition to the genre.
(3 stars)
