Review
FATIMA (2020)
Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Visnjic, Stephanie Gil, Alejandra Howard, Jorge Lamelas, Lúcia Moniz, Joana Ribeiro, Sonia Braga, Harvey Keitel
Directed by Marco Pontecorvo
Mention the word “Fátima” to a Catholic and most will understand the reference. In 1917, in Fátima, Portugal, 10-year-old Lúcia and her two younger cousins Jacinta and Francisco, were visited by the Virgin Mary. She appeared to the children over a period of six months—her message—prayer and suffering will bring an end to World War I. This angered Church leaders and government officials who tried to force the three youths to recant their story. Italian cinematographer-turned-director Marco Pontecorvo brings the religious story, based on real-life events, to the screen featuring a talented cast of young actors led by Stephanie Gil (“Terminator: Dark Fate”) with cameos by veterans Sonia Braga and Harvey Keitel.
Pontecorvo, the son of acclaimed Italian director Gillo Pontecorvo (“The Battle of Algiers”), is hoping the message of love and hope will attract both Christian and secular audiences—casting Braga and Keitel will help. The film, an updated version of 1952’s “The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima,” treats the spiritual events as factual, although the secular crowd may relate to Keitel’s character Professor Nichols—a religious scholar and a skeptic—who visits elderly Lúcia (Sonia Braga) now a Carmelite nun, to get a first-hand account of her story. As she begins to recount the miraculous events, interrupted by an occasional question by Nichols, the film jumps in the timeline from the present back to 1917.
Lúcia Santos, a 10-year old shepherd, has her first supernatural encounter while playing alone in a cave located in the hamlet of Aljustrel on the outskirts of Fátima. She’s visited by the Angel of Peace who shows Lúcia a vision of her older brother Manuel (João Arrais) on the WWI battlefield. She tells the young girl to “Pray for Peace.”
As the war rages on, many local men lose their lives. Goran Višnjić plays the town mayor Artur who keeps his citizens updated on who’s been killed or gone missing as he reads a list of names out loud in the town square. Lúcia’s stern mother Maria (Lúcia Moniz) listens intently for her son’s name to be read and each time it isn’t she breathes a sigh of relief. In the past, Maria has been portrayed as a mean person but Pontecorvo tries to dispel that image by showing how the devout Christian couldn’t believe that the Holy Mother would choose to appear to her daughter. Maybe she felt that she would have been a better candidate to receive Mary’s message. Moniz, who played Aurelia in 2003’s “Love Actually” and has since appeared in various Portuguese television shows, delivers one of the film’s best performances.
If these events truly happened, why did the Virgin Mary decide to appear to these three small children? It’s a good question but the film doesn’t offer up any answers. In a scene where Keitel’s Professor Nichols questions Sister Lúcia from behind a metal grille as customary in the contemplative Carmelite order, he asks “Why would the Virgin Mary choose you, a child, of all people?” Lúcia answers vaguely, “There was just one moment when I couldn’t understand but we were willing to put up with it all.” Clearly not an answer, this is where faith comes in.
There are no Cecil B. DeMille special effects in “Fatima” just a flash of lightning, a slight breeze, and, voilà, the Virgin Mary appears dressed in a flowing white robe—played by Portuguese actress and model Joana Ribeiro. She’s not surrounded by a bright light or presented in CGI form, Pontecorvo chooses to present “The Lady of the Rosary” as flesh and blood in a way that wouldn’t frighten the young children.
When Lúcia and her two younger cousins Francisco (Jorge Lamelas) and Jacinta Marto (Alejandra Howard) first encounter the Virgin Mary—while out tending to the sheep—the trio looked perplexed rather than frightened. When Mary informs them that she’s from Heaven, Lúcia responds with “Are you seriously from Heaven?” and “Will I go to Heaven?” The downplayed scene is refreshing to watch, although for a second it felt like Garth Davis—the director of 2019’s “Mary Magdalene”–was once again at the helm.
Virgin Mary promises to return to the same spot for six months and urges the children to pray and suffer to help bring an end to the war. She asks them not to speak of her visit, but Jacinta lets it out and soon scores of Pilgrims begin flocking to Fátima.
Lúcia, Francisco, and Jacinta are treated like outcasts by Mayor Artur who is under pressure from government officials to discredit the lying children, so he throws them in jail and tries to have them committed. The local parish priest, Father Ferreira (Joaquim de Almeida), also believes the children are making up the story so he doesn’t offer much help. Of course, he’s also under pressure by church leaders who try to get Lúcia to admit that she’s lying.
The film comes to a climax when The Miracle of the Sun takes place on October 13, 1917. Over 40,000 people gathered at the spot where the three children received the Blessed Mother. She promised a miracle on that day and according to thousands of eyewitnesses, she delivered. While Lúcia and her two cousins were still the only ones able to see the Virgin Mary, a solar phenomenon was witnessed by all in attendance. There were reports of the sun zigzagging across the sky and at one point the crowd panicked when it looked as if the large ball of fire was careening toward Earth. Unfortunately, this is the one-time Pontecorvo holds back and leaves it up to our imagination, offering only glimpses of the miraculous event.
13-year old Stephanie Gil who made her English-language debut in “Terminator: Dark Fate” is convincing as the young Lúcia in one of the film’s strongest performances. The film’s ethereal score by composer Paulo Buonvino adds a nice touch and there’s a collaboration with the wonderful Andrea Bocelli on the song “Gratia Plena” which appears at the end of the film.
Shot entirely in Portugal for authenticity, “Fatima” offers a message of love and hope that everyone, including non-believers, can embrace.
(3 stars)
