Review
FREAKY (2020)
Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran, Alan Ruck
Directed by Christopher Landon
“Freaky Friday” meets “Friday the 13th” in this funny slasher flick from Blumhouse Productions. Vince Vaughn plays a homicidal maniac nicknamed “The Blissfield Butcher” who switches body with an awkward high school teen played by Kathryn Newton (“Blockers”) after a freak supernatural occurrence. Vaughn acts like a girl, Newton acts as a badass, hilarity ensues. The supporting cast rocks in this fun horror-comedy from Christopher Landon the filmmaker behind the “Happy Death Day” and “Paranormal Activity” films.
Landon concentrates on laughs as opposed to scares, but there’s plenty of gore to satisfy the horror elite. Alan Ruck from “Ferris Bueller” fame is cast as a snooty high school teacher and in one scene he’s once again kicking out his frustration but not on a Ferrari 250GT California. Vaughn appears in a hockey mask that resembles Jason’s from “Friday the 13th” and Newton goes from the shy bumbling high school mascot to the leather jacket-wearing hot girl once Vaughn enters her body — eat your heart out Sandy Olsson.
Newton plays high school student Millie, a shy girl too embarrassed to make a move on her crush, Booker (Uriah Shelton), a kind and sensitive jock, not the average hormones-run-rampant idiot in most teen comedies (don’t worry they’re in the script).
Millie’s best friends are Joshua and Nyla played by the pitch-perfect Misha Osherovich and Celeste O’Connor. In one scene the two are running from The Blissfield Butcher while Joshua screams to Nyla, “Your black! I’m gay! We are so dead!” Of course, it’s actually Millie in the Butcher’s body — the switcheroo happens after she’s stabbed by an ancient dagger — so in order to convince her friends it's her, she does a high school cheer as a very dainty Vaughn shows off his girly moves. The cast also features Katie Finneran as Millie’s mom who is still grieving the death of her husband and Dana Drori as Millie’s older sister, a cop on the trail of The Butcher.
“Freaky” reminded me a lot of Wes Craven’s “Scream” films. It’s a fun ride with a terrific cast but it lacks the scares in Craven’s series. After the “Happy Death Day” films, Landon has become proficient at balancing comedy with horror. So while the frights are low the laughs are amped up making this a fun way to spend your Friday, November 13th.
(3 ½ stars)
Opens Friday, November 13 in theaters including Cinemark 12 Victoria with early showings on Thursday.
