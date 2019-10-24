Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm this evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Low 51F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm this evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Low 51F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.