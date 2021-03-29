Review
GODZILLA VS KONG (2021)
Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Lance Reddick
Directed by Adam Wingard
Expectations are high as the clash of the titans are expected to jump-start the box office when “Godzilla vs Kong” opens in theaters this week. The special effects are fantastic and director Adam Wingard — who came highly recommended by Peter Jackson — delivers the action that moviegoers are expecting. Add a terrific cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and little Kaylee Hottle who steals the show, the fourth film in the Legendary MonsterVerse isn’t concerned with flawed science (but then neither was “Jurassic Park”) it exists to bring you the match of the century, move over Rocky and Apollo.
Two years after “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and four years after “Kong: Skull Island” the two titans are pitted against each other as predicted in a scene during the end credits of the 2019 Godzilla film where a cave drawing revealed the two battling it out. It seems the rivalry between the monsters existed long before man.
The story written by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok”) and Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island,” “Godzilla”) doesn’t waste any time laying out the case why these two alpha giants must fight. Godzilla, once regarded as man’s savior is now attacking Florida (it has nothing to do with spring breakers pretending that COVID doesn’t exist). The Kaiju’s main target in the “Sunshine State” is the APEX Corporation headed by techie Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir) who may or may not have done something to make Godzilla very angry. For a clue, you have to go back to the 14th film in the Godzilla franchise.
Meanwhile, on Skull Island we see Kong chillaxin’ while taking showers underneath waterfalls and communicating with his best friend, a young deaf girl named Jia (Kaylee Hottle) who carries a homemade Kong doll. She communicates with the big ape via sign language while capturing the hearts of both Kong and the audience. Hottle, who comes from an all-deaf family, steals each scene. This may be her first feature, but the young actress (who was 9 at the time of filming) is a natural in front of the camera. She impressed Alexander Skarsgård who learned to sign specifically so he’d be able to communicate with his costar.
Rebecca Hall plays Dr. Ilene Andrews, Jia’s adoptive mother who studies Kong while making sure he remains safe. She’s been nicknamed “The Kong Whisperer.” A giant invisible biodome shields Kong from the rest of the world — and Godzilla’s scent — keeping him safe on Skull Island but in one scene Kong constructs a spear out of a giant tree and hurls it at the sky breaking in a hole in the biodome. Yeah, you can’t pull a fast one on this giant ape.
Skarsgård is a welcomed addition to the franchise as Dr. Nathan Lind, a true believer in the Hollow Earth theory that suggests a land of the lost exists at the core of our planet where Kong’s ancestors originated. Recalling Edgar Rice Burroughs, Lind leads an expiation to the planet’s core accompanied by Kong who will hopefully lead them to a power source strong enough to defeat Godzilla. I feel like it’s Thor writer Eric Pearson who came up with the idea of giving Kong a weapon he can yield against Godzilla to even the odds.
It only takes 40 minutes for Wingard to kick the action into high gear as Godzilla and Kong meet face to face for their first battle over the ocean. From here the film keeps the pace up never slowing down to give the audience a breather. Millie Bobby Brown returns as Madison Russell, Godzilla’s #1 fan who still has faith in the giant lizard as mankind’s protector despite his recent rampage in Florida. Kyle Chandler makes a brief appearance as Madison’s father, but in this film, she’s aided by Julian Dennison as her sidekick Josh and Brian Tyree Henry as conspiracy theorist Bernie Hayes who has a pretty good idea about the shady dealings going down at APEX headquarters which may explain Godzilla’s 180.
“Godzilla vs Kong” deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible to gaze in wonderment at the special effects. But those still not comfortable venturing out to a theatre can catch the titan battle at home on HBO Max. The cast is exceptional but as expected they are overshadowed by Godzilla, Kong, and … Oops, I almost let the cat out the bag. Wingard delivers the matchup that audiences are expecting.
(3 stars)
Opens Wednesday, March 31 in theatres and on HBO Max
