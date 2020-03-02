Review
GREED (2020)
Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher, David Mitchell, Shirley Henderson, Asa Butterfield, Dinita Gohil, Shanina Shaik, Sarah Solemani
Directed by Michael Winterbottom
The ultra-rich are skewered in this tale of excess and corruption from writer-director Michael Winterbottom who once again reteams with the king of dry wit, actor Steve Coogan. The vivacious Isa Fisher plays the rich ex-wife, a role she’s mastered, while a muted Asa Butterfield plays the neglected son who despises his father. Inspired by rag trade businessman Sir Philip Green, it’s easy to laugh at all the ridiculousness and Coogan is in fine form, but there are a few jarring moments as Winterbottom addresses refugees and slave labor that may leave you wondering if the film is indeed a comedy.
Sporting a pair of fake gleaming white teeth, Coogan plays Sir Richard McReadie who’s known to most people by his nickname “Greedy McReadie.” While labeling himself a magician, McReadie grew up a con artist, his favorite trick was making another students money disappear and not reappear. This led to gambling and his proficiency at suckering people out of their cash with three-card monte. When problems arose at prep school his arrogant rich mother (an excellent Shirley Henderson) was there to bail him out.
McReadie went on to become a leading clothing retailer by haggling his way through life, using other people’s money to buy cheap, and berating his staff when they didn’t meet his expectations. He’s a nasty bully who still manages to draw laughs thanks to Coogan’s ability to lampoon despicable characters.
Winterbottom uses flashbacks to tell McReadie’s story as the film takes place on the cusp of the billionaire’s 60th birthday which will be celebrated on the island of Mykonos where a lavish party with a Gladiator theme (yes, the Russell Crowe movie) is in the planning stages. A coliseum is being constructed by migrant workers, togas for all the guests are brought in (probably sewn in one of the fashion mogul’s sweatshops), and there’s lion in a cage (a rescue animal) to provide Roman Games-like entertainment.
“Greed” is an example of Capitalism at its worse with a talented cast to boot. British comedian David Mitchell is excellent as Nick the biographer hired by McReadie to tell his story. As the film moves along Mitchell’s deadpan tone brings laughs as he cracks jokes and uncovers seething details about his unscrupulous new employer. Isla Fisher is charming playing a character similar to her last film, “The Beach Bum” as the wife of Matthew McConaughey’s Moondog.
Aside from the laughs, Winterbottom takes a cue from “The Big Short” by detailing how millionaires like Sir Richard McReadie screw everyone around them in order to inflate their own bank accounts. He also addresses the plight of slave labor as women work for nearly nothing in dangerous sweatshops while making designer clothes. Dinita Gohil is one of the film’s strong points as Amanda, an assistant to the billionaire who is pushed to the edge by his deplorable traits.
The shift in tone from comedy to gravity isn’t always smooth. The ending, while satisfying is a bit jarring but Winterbottom is known for drawing laughs while making a statement. “Greed” doesn’t always work but when it does it’s very entertaining.
(3 stars)
Opens Friday March 6 in theaters.
