Review
GREYHOUND (2020)
Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue, Karl Glusman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
Directed by Aaron Schneider
Movies are meant to be seen on the big screen. “Greyhound” is meant to be seen in IMAX. The World War II drama based on the Battle of the Atlantic is a passion project for actor Tom Hanks who also wrote the screenplay adapted from the C. S. Forester novel “The Good Shepherd.” The wartime drama downplays the complexity of the novel’s protagonist Captain Ernest Krause (Hanks) to focus on the fast-paced action. It’s 90-minutes of pure adrenaline from director Aaron Schneider who revisits WW2 after making his debut with the 2003 short “Two Soldiers.”
We’ve seen the Battle of the Atlantic unfold on movie screens before. Robert Mitchum and Curd Jürgens gave us the perspective from both sides in the killer-sub versus sub killer “The Enemy Below” in 1957. Wolfgang Petersen’s 1981 film “Das Boot” with Jürgen Prochnow as a U-Boat Captain, gave us the German viewpoint while “Greyhound” shifts the vantage point back to the Allies.
Control for the Atlantic Ocean between 1939 to 1945 was the longest continuous battle of the Second World War as the Allies used the route to send men and supplies from North America to Europe while the Germans used U-boat submarines to attack ships in an attempt to cut off provisions. The heaviest fighting took place in “The Black Pit,” the midsection area of the Atlantic unreachable by planes thus eliminating air support.
A convoy of 37 troop and supply ships known as HX-25 is headed to Liverpool, England under the escort of 4 light warships led by the destroyer USS Keeling, code-named Greyhound. It’s the first wartime mission for its commander, religious Captain Krause, a seasoned Navy officer played by Hanks who remains level-headed under duress in a cross between his roles in “Saving Private Ryan” and “Captain Phillips.”
Schneider wastes no time getting to the action as a German transmission is picked up by the Allies just ten minutes into the film. The tension builds as composer Blake Neely’s thrilling score sets the tone as the men on Greyhound take their Battle stations while Krause takes the con. Neely, a Texas native whose work has been heard on television shows “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” and “Everwood,” keeps the mood dark as the music simmers until the fighting begins and the score shifts to thunderous mode.
The visual effects are top-notch as Krause belts commands from the helm “Left full rudder!” and “All ahead flank.” The combat sequences are stimulating, as the three-day assault becomes a canine battle between Greyhound and the German U-boat Grey Wolf whose commander (voiced by Thomas Kretschmann) taunts Krause over radio transmissions.
Torpedoes dart across the ocean, ships perform evasive maneuvers, while turbulent waves signify the ocean is ready to swallow up those who don’t survive. Clearly, the film is best experienced on an IMAX screen but it’s still a thrilling ride while viewing at home. A big screen and surround speakers are a bonus.
There are moments of solace that include a burial at sea for fallen soldiers, and flashbacks that involve Krause who’s ready to put a ring on it, suggesting to girlfriend Evelyn (Elisabeth Shue in a cameo) that it’s time to get hitched. But those moments are few and far between as the streamlined thriller remains focused on the battle at sea.
The supporting cast includes a good Stephen Graham, who played Al Capone on “Boardwalk Empire,” as the Captain’s right-hand man, an officer named Charlie, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (“The Magnificent Seven”), Karl Glusman (“Nocturnal Animals”) and Rob Morgan (“The Photograph”) who was terrific in Austin director Annie Silverstein’s rodeo drama “Bull” filmed in the Houston area.
Over 3,500 ships were sunk during the Battle of the Atlantic and 72,200 souls were lost forever. “Greyhound” pays tribute to these heroes by giving audiences a taste of what they went through during the Second World War. Make sure to watch the closing credits which are interspersed with archival footage of the real heroes of WW2.
(3 stars)
Premieres on Apple + TV this Friday, July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.