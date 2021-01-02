Review
HERSELF (2020)
Clare Dunne, Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, Ian Lloyd Anderson, Cathy Belton, Rebecca O'Mara, Sean Duggan, Liz Fitzgibbon, Molly McCann
Directed by Phyllida Lloyd
In the past Hollywood has given us the thrillers “Sleeping with the Enemy” with Julia Roberts and “Enough” with Jennifer Lopez about women who have temporarily escaped their abusive husbands. Then there are the more disturbing and authentic films like Paddy Considine’s “Tyrannosaur” with Olivia Colman as the victim and Lee Tamahori's “Once Were Warriors” with Rena Owen. Domestic violence once again rears its ugly head in the third film from Phyllida Lloyd, the disquieting drama “Herself” co-written by and starring Claire Dunne as an Irish mother of two young girls dealing with an abusive ex-husband while trying to establish a home for her family. The tense drama ripe with exceptional performances connects with the viewer emotionally who bears witness to the hope vs heartbreak tug of war.
Nearly 3 in 10 women have experienced physical violence by a partner which makes films like “Herself” relatable. Those who have never been a victim of or witnessed domestic violence probably know someone who has. Lloyd’s straightforward approach to the subject matter proves to be the film’s strong suit. There is a Ken Loach vibe that permeates the narrative thanks to themes that include the struggles of the Irish working class who are just one paycheck away from homelessness.
Claire Dunne plays Sandra, a hard-working separated mom struggling to make ends meet by holding down two jobs. First, she works as a waitress at a Dublin pub for a hard-nosed boss (Art Kearns) who obviously has no kids as he can’t seem to relate to her struggles as a single mom, and then there’s her job as a housekeeper-caretaker to a retired doctor named Peggy (wonderful British actress Harriet Walter) who used to employ Sandra’s mom in the same role before she passed away.
Irish actor Ian Lloyd Anderson best known for his role in the country’s award-winning organized crime drama “Love/Hate” plays Sandra’s controlling husband Gary who you will love to hate by the time the credits roll. His abusive behavior and violent outbursts are seen in a series of flashbacks that leave Sandra bleeding on the kitchen floor. Of course, there’s no way the audience is going to feel sympathy for such a vile individual, but Lloyd manages to throw in a couple of scenes that may let you feel empathy for Gary.
Written by the film’s star Clare Dunne along with editor-screenwriter Malcolm Campbell, “Herself” stays focused on Sandra the mother, as opposed to the victim, as we watch her juggle two jobs, the abusive ex-husband, and the court system while trying to provide for her two daughters 8-year-old Emma (Ruby Rose O'Hara) and 6-year-old Molly (Molly McCann).
The trio is living in a nice hotel paid for by government housing until they can find a home. While the upscale establishment accepts payments from Ireland’s subsidized housing program, they won’t let Sandra and her kids enter through the front lobby. The family is forced to use a side entrance to access the stairwell to their room.
Inspired by one of Emma’s bedtime stories, Sandra discovers a DIY video that illustrates how she can build her own home for $35k. Obviously, she’s going to need some land, a few volunteers, and the money plus there’s the possibility that her caseworker Jo (Cathy Belton) may catch wind of the project causing Sandra to lose her temporary housing. Then there’s Gary now living with his parents who promises he’s a changed man. He wants to reconcile so Sandra building a home may give him the impression that she’s moving on with her life causing him to go ballistic.
The exceptional cast also features Conleth Hill from “Game of Thrones” as a contractor who befriends Sandra, he plays a vital role in her quest to build a house for her daughters, and Daniel Ryan as his down syndrome son, the Irish actor hopes his performance will provide inspiration for people with intellectual disabilities.
“Herself” offers up plenty of optimism and a whole lot of motivation; Many of us in Sandra’s situation would probably give up. Lloyd keeps the viewer captivated even when everything seems to be falling into place. Never once does the film feel implausible plus every scene is infused with a certain degree of tension.
A staple of the opera and theater, Phyllida Lloyd made her feature film debut with 2008’s “Mamma Mia!” which was followed by the Margaret Thatcher biopic “The Iron Lady” earning Meryl Streep her third Oscar. “Herself” is a departure from both of these films and marks the director’s foray into dramas that reflect true to life situations. Under the restraints of the Hollywood machine, this film would have gone through a couple of reedits and a different ending to fall more in line with the "justice is served" finale of a J-Lo or Julia Roberts film. As it is, “Herself” reminds us to keep the faith without downplaying the struggle and tenacity of the film’s protagonist.
(3 ½ stars)
Now showing at the River Oaks Theater (Houston) and the City Lights 12 (Georgetown). Premieres on Amazon Prime Video January 8, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.