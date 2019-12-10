Each year the Houston Film Critics Society (HFCS) recognizes another independently financed film shot in Texas with the presentation of the TIFA (Texas Independent Film Award). Last year, “An American in Texas” directed by local filmmaker Anthony Pedone was one of the five distinguished films nominated for the prestigious award. Over a dozen films were screened this year and a nominating committee of HFCS members has announced this year’s nominees.
“Bull,” “Building the American Dream,” “Nothing Stays the Same: The Story of the Saxon Pub,” “Seadrift,” and “Sleeping in Plastic” represent Texas filmmaking at its finest. The five indie films will compete for this year’s TIFA which will be decided by vote from the HFCS general membership. For the second consecutive year, the HFCS TIFA program will be underwritten by Balcones Distilling of Waco, Texas, makers of such award-winning whiskies as Baby Blue, the Original Texas Whisky.
“We wrap a strong year for films made in Texas with an impressive list of nominees,” observes Joshua Starnes, TIFA Coordinator and past president of the HFCS. “With three films presented in documentary style fashion and two additional narrative works, these filmmakers give us history, social commentary and drama, each imbued with a taste of the Texas spirit. We are honored to shine the spotlight on such deserving films and the talented people who made them.”
The TIFA was created in 2014 by the HFCS to spotlight the quality of independent film in Texas. The submission process is open to any film shot in Texas and financed outside the major studio system by either small investors and/or independent production companies. For information about submitting a film for next year’s award, contact HFCS President Doug Harris at President@HoustonFilmCritics.com.
The winner of 2019’s TIFA as well as the Texas Independent Film Visionary Award, will be announced at HFCS’ annual awards ceremony, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The gala night will celebrate Cinema as the HFCS announces their choices for the Best of 2019.
A Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Roger Corman, the trailblazing Independent director, producer, and actor who earned the nickname, "The Pope of Pop Cinema" after directing 55 and producing over 385 films. Corman is responsible for many cult classics including “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School,” “Death Race 2000,” “Forbidden World’” and “Piranha.” He also gave some of Hollywood’s biggest stars their first break by casting them in his films, including Jack Nicholson, Peter Fonda, Bruce Dern, Charles Bronson, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Robert De Niro, and David Carradine. On Friday, January 3rd, Corman will be at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) to present his iconic film “The Masque of the Red Death.”
Tickets for the HFCS 13th Annual Movie Awards are available now for only $9 for adults and $7 for MFAH members and seniors (65+). The ticket price includes a post-program reception with cash bar. To purchase your tickets before they sell out visit https://www.mfah.org/calendar/houston-film-critics-society-best-2019-awards/202001020630PM
