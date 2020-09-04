Review
I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS (2020)
Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, David Thewlis
Directed by Charlie Kaufman
20 minutes into Charlie Kaufman’s new film I was also thinking of ending things after listening to a grueling conversation between Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley as they drive through the snow to meet the parents. Plemons is in top form but his narcissistic character Jake is so annoying that it overshadows the actor’s performance. Once Toni Collette and David Thewlis enter the story as Jake’s procreators the film is just one cluck away from “Hereditary”—minus the horror.
Based on Ian Reid’s 2016 novel, the film opens with a shot of antiquated wallpaper and Jesse Buckley’s narration, “I’m thinking of ending things” she says—"Once this thought arrives it stays”—a sense of urgency in her tone. Her character, which is unnamed, repeats the opening line again as she and boyfriend Jake hit the open road under drab grey skies dotted with fluffy specks of snow. This time Jake reacts with “Huh?” as if he can hear her thoughts and we wish he could in the hope of more stimulating conversation.
As the couple travels to meet Jake’s parents we continue to hear Buckley’s thoughts, “Maybe it’s unfair for me to be going on this trip with Jake” she wonders. After all, meeting someone’s parents is usually the point where things begin to get serious, but she hasn’t informed her parents that she’s even dating the intellectual guy who loves to namedrop Wordsworth, mention his love for musicals—especially “Oklahoma!”—and change the subject without hesitation to Mussolini.
The subjects discussed on the drive up could in fact lead to a very engaging conversation, but Kaufman has his actors reading the lines as if they’re warming up in the corner for an upcoming table read. The monotone delivery and the director’s resistance to capture the outside scenery turn this bleak opening scene into a road trip from Hell. If I was a passenger in the back seat I would have jumped out of the moving vehicle and taken my chances in the middle of nowhere while dealing with a blizzard.
Once the two reach the farmhouse where Jake’s parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis) live, the film goes from mysterious to bizarre in what feels like an episode of “The Twilight Zone.” Weird can be stimulating. And then weird can also be, well, weird. Going into a Kaufman film one expects a fair dose of eccentricity, but “Ending” lacks the brilliance of the animated “Anomalisa” or the emotional resonance of “Synecdoche, New York” and leaves the audience in a state of confusion.
The scenes at the farmhouse are engaging thanks to the animated performances of Collette and Thewlis. It becomes more interesting when the tone suggests we are venturing into horror territory—and after that superb performance in “Hereditary” the atmosphere is brimming for another Collette meltdown—but the film never delivers and so we are left pondering where Kaufman is headed.
Some will praise “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” just because it’s a Charlie Kaufman film, and while the writer-director gets his point across eventually, the film could have used a nice 30-minute edit. Still, those last few scenes are moments of brilliance and this is an exceptional cast, but the journey to reach that radiant conclusion is a disorienting journey that questions whether the trip was worth it.
(2 ½ stars)
Opens in theaters and premieres on Netflix today.
