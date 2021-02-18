In honor of Black History Month, writer-director John Singleton’s 1991 debut “Boyz N the Hood” is headed back to theaters for a special 30th-anniversary screening as part of Turner Classic Movies’ Big Screen Classics.
Singleton was only 23 years old when he wrote and directed the South-Central coming-of-age drama which was originally called “Summer of 84” and inspired by his life growing up in the region south of downtown Los Angeles.
“One out of every 21 black American males will be murdered in their lifetime” states the onscreen caption as gunshots and a police scanner are heard in the background. Then, “Most will die at the hands of another Black male” appears on screen followed by the sounds of police helicopters circling above. Welcome to 1984 South Central Los Angeles.
“Boyz N the Hood” is centered on three characters, Tre, Ricky, and Doughboy who we first meet at age 10 played by young actors Desi Arnez Hines II, Donovan McCrary, and Baha Jackson. Tre is at the age where begins to act out at school, getting into fights, so his mother Reva (Angela Bassett) reluctantly sends him off to live with his father Furious (Larry Fishburne) after agreeing with her ex-husband, “It’s like you said, I can’t teach him to be a man.”
The first 30 minutes of the film focuses on the boys growing up, Singleton marking the end of their innocence as young Doughboy is arrested for stealing and lead off in handcuffs while the rest of the kids in the neighborhood watch. The song “O-o-h Child” by The Five Stairsteps plays in the background in what feels like a tribute to Jonathan Kaplan’s 1979 delinquent drama “Over the Edge” which uses the song (performed by Valerie Carter) in a similar manner. Singleton also pays tribute to Rob Reiner’s coming of age drama “Stand by Me” in a scene where the three boys venture out to view a dead body with the help of their friend Chris (Kenneth A. Brown) who knows its location.
From here "Boyz" shows the adolescents transitioning into men as the timeline jumps ahead seven years to a BBQ party where we catch up with our protagonists. Doughboy (Ice Cube) is now a gang member and recently released from prison, Ricky (Morris Chestnut) is fathering an infant son while attending Crenshaw High, he’s the star running back on the football team and is catching the attention of several college recruiters, while Tre (Cuba Gooding Jr.) has become a respectable young man — it seems like Reva was right when she sent off her son to live with his father — he’s holding down a job at a Fox Hills Mall clothing store and looking forward to college which he hopes to attend with girlfriend Brandi (Nia Long). Three childhood friends whose lives went in different directions after growing up in the same neighborhood.
Singleton’s remarkable debut feature earned the novice filmmaker Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director, making him the first black director nominated for the latter award and the youngest person ever nominated in the category. The film secured his spot in Hollywood and over his career (tragically cut short in 2019 after Singleton passed away following a stroke) the writer-director-producer focused on films that continued to deal with race, violence, and injustice.
Based on the people and neighborhood from Singleton’s childhood, “Boyz N the Hood” is just as relevant today as it was 30 years ago. The landmark film which established rapper Ice Cube’s acting career and boosted those of Gooding Jr. and Long, was shot in sequence in South Central L.A. — Singleton always joked that as the film progresses the camera work gets better.
When Columbia Pictures purchased “Boyz N the Hood” they offered Singleton $100,000 to sign over the rights to direct the film. He had just graduated film school and the studio wanted an established director at the helm. He refused, citing he was “born to direct this film” after discussing it over the years with friends in South Central. Singleton elaborated, “It’s going to tap into something that’s basically happening that hasn’t been expressed on film before” comparing it to “Easy Rider” and he was correct. Authenticity comes from experience and only John Singleton could have made “Boyz N the Hood” a film that gave audiences insight into the world the filmmaker grew up in.
Catch a special Fathom Events 30th Anniversary screening on Sunday, February 28, and an encore on Wednesday, March 3 at Corpus Christi 16, Star Cinema Grill in Richmond, and AMC First Colony 24 in Sugarland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.