KAJILLIONAIRE (2020)
Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mark Ivanir, Patricia Belcher, Kim Estes, Rachel Redleaf
Directed by Miranda July
You could say the Dyne family — parents, Robert (Richard Jenkins) Theresa (Debra Winger), and daughter Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood) — are the American equivalent of the Kim family from Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning film “Parasite.” The low-level con artists are just one step away from being homeless as they navigate the streets of Los Angeles looking for the next hustle. When the family meets the sexy and ambitious Melanie (Gina Rodriguez) they bring her into the fold in the third film from Miranda July (“Me and You and Everyone We Know”). “Kajillionaire” is a quirky, anxiety-ridden, blast.
When it comes to running scams, the Dynes are at the bottom of the heap; this isn’t “Oceans 11,” “The Sting” or “Parasite.” The family’s biggest scam is stealing packages from the post office which begins by Old Dolio recreating the Catherine Zeta Jones scene from “Entrapment” — she stretches and performs evasive maneuvers as if she’s surrounded by a laser security system — although there are no lasers. Can you imagine someone driving by the post office and witnessing this 26-year old dressed like Kurt Cobain with long straggly hair performing some sort of weird dance before walking in? It’s very funny.
The post office scam nets the family small change as they attempt to return the items at stores in exchange for cash back. They live in L.A. but don’t drive and their home is an office building located next to a bubble factory. The rent is cheap since sudsy bubbles seep through the walls, even so, the Dynes are three months behind on rent and face eviction. Each time they return home the trio crouches down behind a wall to avoid detection by the building’s owner.
The family’s biggest scam is flying roundtrip to New York on free miles, stealing their own luggage, reporting it lost, and collecting the insurance money. On the flight back they meet lively Melanie (Gina Rodriguez), a talker who charms Robert and Theresa so much that they begin treating her like the daughter they never had. This doesn’t set well with Old Dolio who is suspicious of Melanie’s kindness.
The Dynes decide to bring Melanie into the fold when she offers them a chance to scam old people. She delivers eyeglasses to the elderly and while she’s distracting the client Robert and Theresa search the home for valuables and a checkbook.
Jenkins and Winger are terrific as the anxiety-ridden couple who should get an award for Worst Parents of the Year. They have no parenting skills and everything to them is a possible con; They named their daughter after a homeless man who won the lottery in the hope that he would give them some of the winnings. Evan Rachel Wood is almost unrecognizable as the socially awkward woman-child who avoids eye contact and doesn’t like to be touched. Sadly, Old Dolio was never shown love but all of that is about to change thanks to Melanie.
Rodriquez is the only ray of sunshine in July’s bleak world. She provides the film’s balance and the motivation to get Old Dolio out from under her parent’s wings. The film’s tone shifts when Rodriguez and Wood’s characters buddy up complicating the relationship of all involved.
“Kajillionaire” is just the kind of film we expect from Miranda July. It’s quirky, filled with colorful characters, and plenty of laughs. It may not be everybody’s cup of tea but if you like your comedy a bit off-kilter, you’ll love this film. I thought it was a blast.
(3 ½ stars)
Opens Friday in select theaters including Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi, Landmark River Oaks (Houston), AMC Barton Creek Square 14 (Austin).
