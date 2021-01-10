Tune in to The CW Network tonight at 7:00pm for the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards honoring the most fan-obsessed genres including Superheroes, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation.
To quote The Avengers’ Nick Fury, "There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people, to see if we could become something more" and using that same ideology the Critics Choice Association (CCA) — the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada — came up with The Super Awards as a fun way to recognize the year’s best films and television shows that boldly go where no man or woman has gone before.
I grew up watching “Star Trek” (thanks Mom!) and tonight on the eve of its 55th anniversary, Trekkies can rejoice as the CCA presents the Legacy Award to the franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. Sir Patrick Stewart, the iconic star of “Star Trek: Picard” and Sonequa Martin-Green, the trailblazing actress from “Star Trek: Discovery” will accept the special honor.
The show will be hosted by actor-writer-director-comic book aficionado-podcaster Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez, the comedian, actress, and writer who can currently be seen on Syfy’s “The Great Debate.” The talented list of presenters for tonight’s special ceremony includes Shohreh Aghdashloo, Aya Cash, Madelyn Cline, Mike Colter, Colman Domingo, Tom Ellis, Courtney Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Heughan, Maddison Jaizani, Lennie James, Martin Kove, Javicia Leslie, Leah Lewis, Caity Lotz, Ralph Macchio, Kennedy McMann, Elizabeth Mitchell, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki, Brandon Routh, Chase Stokes, Eliza Taylor, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and William Zabka.
If you’re the kind of person who watches the Oscars while thinking “I’ve never heard of these films” well the Critics Choice Super Awards may just be what you’ve been waiting for. Who knows, you may feel compelled to blurt out “I can do this all day” in the spirit of Captain America or as Captain Marvel would say, “Higher Further Faster, Baby.”
Hulu and NEON’s “Palm Springs” leads this year’s film nominees with a total of five while HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” leads the television nominations with six total. Following close behind with four nominations each are, “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.), “Freaky” (Universal), “Onward” (Disney+), “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Paramount), “The Hunt” (Universal), “The Old Guard” (Netflix), and “The Willoughbys” (Netflix).
Joey Berlin, the CEO of the Critics Choice Association, stated “We are so pleased to be spotlighting the brilliant work of so many artists who bring to life some of the most engaging and beloved movies and television series! We are certain that Kevin and Dani will serve as tremendous hosts, who, as fans themselves, will bring energy and enthusiasm to the stage, as we honor these genres that so often go overlooked and underappreciated.”
The ceremony will air on The CW Network tonight from 7:00-9:00pm CST and will stream the next day for free on The CW App and cwtv.com.
For the full list of nominees and additional information, visit:
