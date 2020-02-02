Review
MISS AMERICANA (2020)
Documentary. Starring Taylor Swift
Directed by Lana Wilson
“The main thing that I always tried to be was… a good girl” – Taylor Swift. In Lana Wilson’s documentary we get up close and personal with the singer-songwriter who is seen in the studio hashing out lyrics with producer Joel Little for her seventh studio album, “Lover.” It’s always fascinating to watch the creative process to get a perspective of how the songs that inundate the radio were conceived but what we really want is to get to know Swift to figure out if she really is as pure as the driven snow. The Kanye West controversy, her jump into politics, the childhood years, candid moments with her mother, and most importantly the struggle that she and other females face are covered in the revealing documentary of an artist who’s spent half her life in the public eye.
The documentary opens just as we’d expect with Taylor Swift playing with an adorable kitten. And by the way, wait until you see the adorable kitty backpack with bubble window. She’s holding the very first journal she started at age 13. She then explains “My entire moral code as a kid and now, is a need to be thought of as good.” She’s honest and for the most part she’s accomplished that goal. It’s also the one aspect of her life that Swift’s detractors can’t fathom. They confuse goodness with being perfect but Swift never claimed to be flawless and when you compare her life to the lives of many of her music industry colleagues Swift comes off as the Mother Teresa of radio.
Taylor Swift is the girl next door and what Wilson accomplishes with this film is empathy for the 30-year old artist who has matured into a woman who knows exactly where she stands and where she’s going. When Swift gets the early morning phone call that her latest album wasn’t nominated for a Grammy you can tell that she’s holding back the tears, but her response is “This is fine. I just need to make a better record.” That pull yourself up by your bootstraps mentality is the drive that helped Swift get over the heartbreaks and critics to become one of the world’s best-selling artists winning 10 Grammy Awards, 23 Billboard Music Awards, and 29 American Music Awards.
Of course, Swift is always aware that the cameras are rolling and just as the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was made to pay tribute to Queen front man Freddie Mercury without focusing on his flaws, “Miss Americana” keeps Swift in a positive light but one that feels authentic. The focus of this documentary just like the ones about Beyoncé and Lady Gaga is to humanize the artist and to give the audience perspective on Swift’s mindset.
In 2009 Taylor Swift arrived at the MTV VMA’s in a coach straight out of Cinderella while Kanye West walked the red carpet holding a bottle of Hennessy. Later that evening she stood in front of thousands of applauding well-wishers as she won the moonman for Best Female Video. We all know what happened next. Kanye West robbed her of her moment by jumping on stage and announcing “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” What the cameras didn’t show was Swift crying backstage, Beyoncé crying backstage, and West being escorted out of the awards show. Watching the footage and listening to Swift explain that people were booing West but she didn’t know if they were booing her is heartbreaking to relive.
Later in the doc we see Swift once again trying to be controlled by men as she is forced to explain her reasons for getting political to three old white guys (one being her father) who point out that Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, and Mick Jagger never got political while Swift’s mom looks on in disgust at the men in the room. It’s a moment that every female, artist or not, can relate to.
“Miss Americana” shies away from Swift’s relationship with actor-boyfriend Joe Alwyn who doesn’t appear in the doc despite a scene where Swift wins her second Album of the Year Grammy for “1989” and discusses how she didn’t have a partner to share her moment with, “I just wondered shouldn’t I have someone that I could call right now?” Still, the documentary feels honest and after viewing my respect for Taylor Swift is only solidified by Wilson’s film. She may not be pure as the driven snow, but who cares? Swift is a role model, a survivor, and an independent woman determined to be the best person she can be, whether you like it or not.
(3 ½ stars)
Now showing in select theaters and streaming on Netflix
