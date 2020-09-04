Review
MULAN (2020)
Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Li Gong, Jet Li, Rosalind Chao,
Directed by Niki Caro
The legend of Chinese warrior Hua Mulan has been the subject of stage and film since 1917. The most familiar adaptation is the 1998 Disney animated feature which spawned a direct-to-video sequel years later. Director Niki Caro is back in familiar territory helming the live-action reboot of “Mulan” after bringing the 2002 New Zealand film “Whale Rider” to the screen—another story of a young girl with aspirations usually reserved for males. Gone are the musical numbers and the silly dragon sidekick which have been replaced by breathtaking battle sequences and a CGI phoenix that watches over our protagonist played by an excellent Yifei Liu.
The theme behind “Mulan” is female empowerment and that also carries over behind the scenes. Niki Caro is the second female director to oversee a big-budget Disney film—following in the footsteps of Ava DuVernay who helmed “A Wrinkle in Time”—and she’s backed by cinematographer Mandy Walker (“Hidden Figures”) who captures the film’s magnificent settings and action. The scope of the film’s production is reminiscent of 1962’s “Lawrence of Arabia” with massive sets and tons of extras—very little computer-generated imagery was used.
The musical numbers from the animated film are gone as Caro brings a mature and realistic version of “Mulan” to the screen. But she pays tribute to those songs by incorporating instrumental versions into the score by Harry Gregson-Williams—who worked with Caro on 2017’s “The Zookeeper’s Wife.” Taking over for veteran Jerry Goldsmith on the soundtrack, Gregson-Williams incorporates authentic Chinese instruments to accompany the grand symphonic score.
Christina Aguilera, who performed “Reflection” for Disney’s 1998 animated film—contributes two songs to the soundtrack—the new “Loyal Brave True” which describes the three virtues that drive Mulan, and a fresh remix of “Reflection.”
The film opens with Crystal Rao playing the young Mulan, who as a child proves to be a handful for her family including mother Hua Li (Rosalind Chao) and father Hau Zhou played by Tzi Ma who has become my favorite cinema dad after playing the role in last year’s “The Farewell” from director Lulu Wang. Zhou instructs the young girl that she must work on keeping her universal energy or “Chi” at bay. Little does he know that she will grow up to harness that same Chi in the battle to save the empire from the invading Rouran army led by Böri Khan played by Jason Scott Lee.
Of course, the film is only as good as its female lead and, in this case, Chinese actress Yifei Liu is perfectly cast as the older Mulan who becomes the story’s hero. She steals her father’s prized sword and disguises herself as a boy to enlist in the Imperial Army after the Emperor (Jet Li) orders one male from each family to fight against the invading Rourans—with no brothers, Mulan’s aging father would have been forced to fight in order to bring honor to the family.
Liu trained for months to prepare for the role and she did her own stunts for the film. The battle sequences which feature over 200 extras and 100 horses are thrilling to watch and visually stunning thanks to Bina Daigeler’s costume design filled with vibrant colors—inspired by the clothing worn during the Tang dynasty which ruled China from 618 to 906 A.D.
The supporting cast features the wonderful award-winning martial artist-actor Donnie Yen—known for his series of Ip Man films which spanned over a decade—as Tung, the commander of the Imperial Army. It’s always great to see Yen onscreen and now that he has officially retired from making martial arts films, “Mulan” provides a smooth transition to more diverse roles as the actor averts the major fight scenes to focus on leading the troops.
Chinese-born New Zealand actor Yoson An becomes Mulan’s love interest taking the place of the character Shang from the animated film who does not appear in the new adaptation. An plays a fellow soldier and the regiment’s top skilled fighter Chen Honghui who is more of a rival to Mulan as she distances herself from the good-looking soldier in order to hide her true identity.
Disney finally gets the live-action reboot right and they did it by staying close to the original material while giving audiences a mature take on the legendary Chinese warrior. “Mulan” deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible but it’s still thrilling to watch at home and a much-needed escape from life’s hardships.
(3 ½ stars)
