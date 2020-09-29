Review
ON THE ROCKS (2020)
Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate, Barbara Bain, Nadia Dajani, Musto Pelinkovicci, Jules Willcox, Alexandra Mary Reimer
Directed by Sofia Coppola
“On the Rocks” is Sofia Coppola’s love letter to New York City. A charming adventure that reminds us why we fell in love with the Big Apple. The vibrant city provides the backdrop for amateur sleuths, Felix, a playboy art dealer played by Bill Murray, and his daughter Laura (Rashida Jones) who suspects her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) is having an affair with work colleague Fiona (Jessica Henwick). The delightful film delivers plenty of laughs as Coppola and Murray reignite that “Lost in Translation” magic.
This is Coppola’s seventh film and much lighter in tone than her past work (“The Beguiled,” “The Bling Ring,” “The Virgin Suicides”). After directing the 2015 Netflix holiday special, “A Very Murray Christmas” which features a brief scene with Murray and Jones, the Academy Award-winning writer-director realized that the two actors had unique chemistry and cast them as father-daughter for “On the Rocks.” Jones is down to earth, a bit naïve, but also a free spirit which is why she’s so convincing as Murray’s daughter.
Laura is a young mom and a writer who’s in a bit of a slump. Finding the time to write is the main problem —her career has taken a backseat to full-time mom of two beautiful daughters — while husband Dean is busy starting his own company which means plenty of late nights at the office and out of town trips.
When Dean returns home from a London trip his exhaustion doesn’t stop him from jumping in bed and getting romantic with Laura until she speaks and suddenly, he rolls over and falls asleep. Now it could be the combination of a 7-hour flight and the early morning hours that proved to be too much for Dean’s romantic endeavor, but Laura begins wondering if maybe he’s not attracted to her anymore.
The next day Laura finds a bag of women’s toiletries in Dean’s luggage and he explains that they belong to his work colleague Fiona. She didn’t have room to pack them in her carry-on bag, so Dean agreed to put them in his luggage. Fiona is the only female member of Dean’s team and of course, she’s very attractive but Laura has no reason to believe that her husband is having an affair, they have a strong marriage.
Enter Felix, the charming suave playboy dad, who knows that all men are wired to cheat and that’s why his marriage to Laura’s mom failed. He may be a lousy husband, but Felix is a terrific dad who loves his daughter. He begins filling his daughter’s head with doubts about Dean pointing out that the toiletries thing was a “sloppy move” and tells her to start checking his phone. The next morning, she attempts to do just that, but Dean has changed his password and the suspicions begin to mount.
The film becomes a father-daughter road trip movie as they take in the energy of NYC to play amateur detectives and spy on Dean — and they do so with style and sophistication. Felix shows up in his sporty red Alfa Romeo with the perfect stakeout snack, caviar. They jaunt around Manhattan while keeping a close eye on Dean and later in a funny scene Murray gets out of a ticket with NY’s finest by doing what Murray does best, smooth-talk.
America’s love with Bill Murray began when he joined Saturday Night Live in 1977 as that lounge-singing, loveable goofball, nerdy Todd DiLaMuca, boyfriend to Gilda Radner’s Lisa Loopner. He’s injected a bit of that character in just about every memorable role. When you look back at all the films Murray made with Harold Ramis and Wes Anderson there so many colorful characters that have been brought to life by the 70-year old actor.
In 2003, Murray and Sofia Coppola teamed up for “Lost in Translation” which earned Murray a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and an Independent Spirit Award. The actor has been quoted as saying it’s his favorite film in which he appeared. That magic is recaptured by Coppola and Murray with the funny and lovable “On the Rocks.”
When you look back at all those wonderful Bill Murray performances over the last four decades it’s hard to choose a favorite and now it’s become even more difficult thanks to “On the Rocks.” He sings, he charms, he smooth-talks his way into your heart once again. Murray and Jones together are terrific and while we may never see them together again as father and daughter, one can only hope for one more adventure. The Queen Mary 2 is calling.
(4 stars)
Opens at the Landmark River Oaks in Houston this Friday, October 2. The film will be available on Apple TV+ starting Friday, October 23.
