While most of us are familiar with the movie “Joker” which received the most Oscar nominations with 11, and many of the other Best Picture nominees including the Netflix originals “The Irishman” and “A Marriage Story,” the shorts category is one that seems to elude most movie lovers. Many of us will rush to the kitchen and load up on snacks or take a bathroom break when it’s time to give out those awards. But if you’ve ever watched that portion of the telecast then you’ve seen Oscars handed out to filmmakers speaking passionately about their mini motion picture which usually clocks in under 30 minutes.
Starting this weekend in select theaters around the country you’ll have a chance to see all 15 Oscar nominated shorts in three categories: Live Action, Documentary, and Animation, before the 92nd Oscars air on ABC next Sunday February 9, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will be seen in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
The five short films nominated in the Live Action category run the gamut from heartbreak and tragedy to comedy and nail-biting tension. There are two entries from the USA and one from Belgium, France, and Tunisia with running times that range from 16 to 25 minutes. Here is a breakdown of this year’s nominees.
“A Sister” directed by Delphine Girard, (Belgium), 16 min.
This is the second short film from French-Canadian filmmaker Delphine Girard who delivers nail-biting tension as an emergency operator receives a 911 call from a woman named Alie who is riding in a car with a man at night. At first the operator believes that the caller has mistaken the emergency hotline for a number belonging to a sister but as the conversation continues, she soon realizes that Alie is in trouble and unable to speak freely. You’ll find yourself on the edge of your seat the entire time.
“Brotherhood” directed by Meryan Joobeur,(Tunisia), 25 min.
The setting is rural Tunisia where we encounter Mohamed, a shepherd living in a one-room home with his wife and two sons. Beautifully shot with terrific views of the countryside and plenty of closeups that convey the emotional distress of these characters, the film is centered on oldest son Malik who has just returned from fighting in Syria. He’s accompanied by his new bride who is Muslim and covered in a traditional niqab. While the three brothers are glad to be reunited, and the mother is relieved to see her son again, the tension between Malik and his father grows after the patriarch fears his son is fighting for the wrong side and perceives him and his new bride as fugitives.
“The Neighbors’ Window” directed by Marshall Curry, (USA), 20 min.
The voyeuristic short from Marshall Curry, a three-time Oscar nominee, marks a departure for the documentary filmmaker who takes a stab at a narrative short with the help of Maria Dizzia from “Orange is the New Black” and Greg Keller from “Law and Order.” They play a domesticated couple with young children who have fallen into a daily routine filled with raising kids leaving no time for each other. Life becomes interesting when a hot young couple move into the high-rise apartment across the street. Dizzia’s Allie and Keller’s Jacob become fascinated with the sexy twenty-somethings and begin spying on them with binoculars. Like some of the other nominated films there is a twist in the story that was inspired by true events.
“Saria” directed by Bryan Buckley, (USA), 23 min.
Based on a true story that took place at the Virgen de la Asuncion Orphanage in Guatemala, the story follows two sisters, Saria and Ximena, who long for a free life away from the hardships imposed on them and the other teen girls including abuse in what resembles a hard labor prison. The plan is to escape by using a large tree next to the home and then make their way to America. This isn’t “Annie” and the heartbreaking story deserves a full-length feature film but the point is driven across by Buckley, an Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning filmmaker who became known for his Superbowl commercials which at last count numbered 60 since 2000.
“Nefta Football Club” directed by Yves Piat, (Tunisia/France), 17 min.
The final nominee is the only short with a comedic spin as two young brothers (Eltayef Dahoui and Mohamed Ali Avari) stumble upon a donkey in the desert wearing headphones with a saddle filled with bundles of cocaine. The older brother lies to his young sibling, telling him it’s laundry detergent in the funny short that references a famous American pop singer. I will admit it put a big smile on my face.
The diverse live action shorts will open in theaters this Friday along with the Oscar-nominated documentary and animated shorts, each category playing independently of the others requiring three separate admissions. If you get a chance check some or all of them out before next Sunday’s telecast. It’s amazing what these filmmakers can accomplish in such a short amount of time.
Catch the Oscar nominated short films at the following theaters.
Houston – AMC Studio 30, Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 Cinemas, Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra, and The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
Austin – Violet Crown Cinema, Austin Film Society, Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline
Corpus Christi – Century 16 & IMAX
