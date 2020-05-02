Review
PAHOKEE (2020)
Documentary.
Directed by Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan
Former Austin, Texas residents, filmmaking couple Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan focus on the final year of high school for four teenagers living in the rural town of Pahokee, Florida situated on the shores of Lake Okeechobee. Filmed over the course of one school year, the documentary which incorporates the verité technique of observational cinema, is reminiscent of RaMell Ross’ “Hale County This Morning, This Evening.” Both docs originated out of the filmmakers’ passion for the communities which had become part of their lives before any notions of shooting a film. “Pahokee” captures the essence of a rite of passage that to most high school seniors represents the pinnacle of their lives.
In a town roughly the size of Yoakum, Texas (population 6,233) we become introduced to four teenagers on the cusp of adulthood. Na’Kerria, is a cheerleader who is often found working at a seafood restaurant when she’s not on the sidelines rooting for the Pahokee high school football team the Blue Devils, which at the time of filming was in the midst of a sensational season going undefeated. Since middle school she’s dreamt of becoming Miss PHS and as the film opens, we see her on the campaign trail asking for votes.
Jocabed is the youngest daughter of Mexican immigrants, who like Na’Kerria, spends part of her time working in a restaurant but in this case it’s the taqueria owned by her parents. Her goal is to attend the University of Florida and she seems to be on the right track evident by the AP and honors classes she’s enrolled in.
The documentary also zooms in on the life of young father Junior who is struggling with balancing the duties of parenthood as the father of a one-year old, with schoolwork and leading the PHS marching band drum line. There’s also BJ, the co-captain of the football team whose parents know the importance of a college education, the two met at an HBCU in Jacksonville. They’re hopeful that BJ’s successes on and off the field will help get him into an out of state NCAA Division 1 school.
Pahokee may be the second poorest city in Florida and according to roadsnacks.net, the worst place to live in the state, but here in this tiny rural town situated 78 miles northwest of Miami, spirits are high, and hope is alive.
This real life “Friday Night Lights” succeeds at putting us in a position where we care about these young men and women. We want them to flourish especially since the odds are against them. There are moments of joy and heartbreak and sometimes the atmosphere quickly transitions from one to another as when a shooting breaks out during an Easter event and families scramble to find shelter.
This may not be the richest community, but Pahokee spares no expense when it comes to prom giving these teens a fairytale event that rivals those held in the 90210 zip code. As the teens arrive in rented luxury cars and step out dressed to the nines one young spectator wonders if they’re celebrities. It’s hard to believe that we are watching this vibrant community come together in what has been deemed the worst place to live in Florida.
“Pahokee” doesn’t use narration which results in a more immersive experience for the viewer. The film is enhanced by the four teen subjects who use cell phones to document the highs and lows of their final year of high school.
Did Lucas and Bresnan capture the most pivotal events in those nine months of following these four teenagers? It’s hard to tell. Usually hundreds of footage hours are cut down to around 120 minutes (or in this case 112) but the documentary does establish a clear portrait of a slice of life for high school seniors in this small rural community in the Everglades. We are left wondering where these teens will end up and I have a feeling that this is not the last time we’ll hear about life in Pahokee, Florida.
(3 stars)
To purchase a virtual ticket and watch the film at home while supporting a local theatre go to https://www.monumentreleasing.com/pahokee-theatrical
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.