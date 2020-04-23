Review
PORNO (2020)
Evan Daves, Larry Saperstein, Jillian Mueller, Glenn Stott, Robbie Tann, Peter Reznikoff, Bill Phillips, Katelyn Pearce
Directed by Keola Racela
The latest release under the Fangoria moniker is Keola Racela’s horror-comedy “Porno” about a succubus running wild after hours in a 90s movie theatre showing “Encino Man” and “A League of Their Own.” If you took this cast and put them in a camp setting, you’d have another “Wet Hot American Summer.” It’s quirky and not as polished as the teen sex comedy “Porky’s” but with plenty of nudity and gross out moments. Like last year’s “Satanic Panic” the film delivers plenty of laughs as the employees battle the female demon with a penchant for exploding testicles.
It’s Friday night in Small Town USA at one of those old historic movie theaters on the square that was probably a single screen house when it opened and later converted over to a double screen theatre. The cinema is run by Christian life coach Mr. Pike (Bill Phillips) and staffed by devout teens and a reborn projectionist nicknamed Heavy Metal Jeff (Robbie Tann), think Steve Buscemi in 1992’s “Airheads.”
Before opening, Pike leads his staff in a prayer circle calling special attention to certain employees like Chaz (Jillian Mueller), which is short for Chastity, who has just been promoted to assistant manager; “Ease her journey Lord and let her know that no amount of makeup can conceal her love of Christ.”
At the end of the night the employees get to choose one of the two films showing to watch after the theatre closes. Pike hands Chaz the keys and informs the staff that he’ll return at midnight. As they argue over which movie to watch they discover a homeless man (Peter Reznikoff) stowed away in one of the auditoriums. The belligerent old coot escapes down a secret passage that leads to an underground auditorium that judging from the posters on the wall, primarily served as an X-rated porn cinema.
The crew discover an old film canister with strange markings (that look vaguely satanic) and so of course they thread it up to watch. The psychedelic footage appears to show a ritual summoning Lilith (Katelyn Pearce) a female sex demon who is unleashed to wreak havoc on this “Breakfast Club”-like group that includes a geek named Todd (Larry Saperstein), his voyeuristic best friend Abe (Evan Daves), and former jock Ricky (Glenn Stott), who along with Chaz and Heavy Metal Jeff, must join forces to battle the succubus whose power includes the ability to blow up testicles.
After hashing out short films, Keola Racela makes her feature debut with “Porno” which features lots of nudity (mostly Pearce) and some very funny laugh out loud moments. Racela also edited the film, which is impressive because it moves at such a swift pace that there is never a lull in the action. The practical special effects include mangled genitals which normally would cause me to look away in pain, but here I was laughing so hard that I only winced.
“Porno” is a fright fest of fun with more gore than scares, although there are a few tense scenes, that’s balanced by a healthy dose of comedy.
(3 stars)
The film is now showing via Virtual Cinema. To rent go to https://www.fangoria.com/watchporno
