Review
PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE
Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luana Bajrami, Valeria Golino
Directed by Céline Sciamma
Céline Sciamma, the French writer-director behind “Girlhood,” one of the most underrated films of 2015, returns with a love story that soars to new heights only to deliver a downpour of unbridled passion. Set in 1770, the period film tells the story of a young artist (Noémie Merlant) commissioned to paint the portrait of an unwilling bride-to-be (Adèle Haenel) who refuses to pose in defiance of the arranged marriage organized by her mother (Valeria Golino). Romance begins to flourish as the painter and her subject spend time together at a breathtaking seaside chateau. The two women shut out the outside world if only for a fleeting moment to enjoy their freedom and each other.
The setting is an island in Brittany where a painter named Marianne (Noémie Merlant) has just arrived at the request of a countess (Valeria Golino) who has commissioned the young artist to paint a portrait of her daughter Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a bride-to-be entering an arranged marriage. The last person who attempted to paint Héloïse quit out of frustration when she refused to pose in protest of her mother’s plan to marry her off to a man she’s never met. It’s also revealed that Héloïse recently left the convent for reasons unknown, so an arranged marriage probably seems like another form of confinement for someone who just wants to be free.
The countess informs Marianne that she is to masquerade as a paid companion to Héloïse, someone she can talk to during walks on the beach and along the cliffs overlooking the sea. Then she is to paint her from memory in secret. It may seem like an arduous task, but the countess has faith in Marianne especially since she’s the daughter of an artist whose work she admires. The painting is to be shipped off to Héloïse’s suitor in order to entice him to seal the deal.
Claire Mathon’s gorgeous cinematography makes it easy to understand how two people could fall in love at such an isolated location with breathtaking views. On one of their first excursions, Héloïse runs straight towards the cliff’s edge with Marianne is pursuit fearing that she’ll jump. She stops near the edge and exclaims “I've dreamt of that for years” to which Marianne responds, “Dying?” but Héloïse answers “Running.” At that moment you realize that Héloïse has been metaphorically running her whole life from her mother, the convent, and now an arranged marriage.
As the two women begin spending time together, the look on the face of Héloïse suggests that she may know what Marianne is up to although Sciamma never makes it clear. At the least, Héloïse is suspicious of her new companion who works on the painting at odd hours so she won’t be caught. Luàna Bajrami plays Sophie the house maid who strikes up a friendship with the two women. The three become closer after Sophie gets pregnant and asks Marianne and Héloïse to help her obtain an abortion.
Merlant’s piercing eyes and spellbinding gaze could seduce anyone and Haenel who resembles a cross between Florence Pugh and a young Emma Thompson is compelling to watch. The two actresses have an undeniable chemistry that adds intensity to their performances as we watch Marianne and Héloïse fall in love. Fearing that their time together is almost up, Marianne makes a play to buy more time that doesn’t set well with the countess, but the plan works.
Sciamma handles the love scenes with sensuality rather than eroticism. “Portrait” becomes an intoxicating love story that haunts you after the final act. The film ends on a note that should immediately kindle your imagination as the future of Marianne and Héloïse weighs heavy on your mind. When you begin to imagine the next chapter of these characters, it’s the sign of great film.
(4 stars)
Now showing in Austin at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Regal Arbor @ Great Hills, Violet Crown Cinema, and AFS Cinema. In Houston at the River Oaks Theater.
(0) comments
