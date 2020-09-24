Review
POSSESSOR (2020)
Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Bean, Tuppence Middleton, Rossif Sutherland, Gage Graham-Arbuthnot
Directed by Brandon Cronenberg
Obviously, there are going to be parallels between Brandon Cronenberg’s sophomore film and the work of his father especially “Existenz” which also features Jennifer Jason Leigh. “Possessor” like Cronenberg’s impressive debut “Antiviral” blends science fiction and horror while amplifying the gore in what feels like a cross between Dario Argento and The Wachowskis. The film stars Andrea Riseborough as a corporate assassin who uses brain implants to possess someone’s body turning them into her executioner. Sean Bean plays one of the high-profile targets while Christopher Abbot plays host to the digital parasite.
In the opening scene, a woman (Gabrielle Graham) jabs an electrode into the top of her head and then calibrates it with a small remote; The process itself is not so futuristic as neural implants are being used to help paralyzed people move their limbs. Suddenly she begins weeping as if she’s fighting for control of her body but it’s too late. She is being controlled by a digital assassin named Tasya Vos (Riseborough) whose corporate target is enjoying his last drink at an upscale bar. In the best tracksuit killing since “Kill Bill” we watch as the possessed woman jabs a sharp instrument into the victim’s neck followed by at least 20 more thrusts into his torso. The blood-ridden scene serves as a precursor to what Cronenberg has in store for the next 96 minutes.
Each assassination ends with the possessed host killing themself severing the neural link. The experience drains Tasya who comes out of it like Neo being reborn in the real world in a scaled-back version of “The Matrix.” Riseborough who was terrific in 2018’s imposter film “Nancy” is becoming a welcomed fixture in the horror genre after appearing in “The Grudge” remake and the much better “Mandy” opposite Nicolas Cage.
Jennifer Jason Leigh plays Tasya’s handler Girder who helps her regain her identity after swimming around in other people’s heads; Personal objects including a pipe that once belonged to Tasya’s grandfather are used to jog the digital assassin’s memory who returns home to separated husband Michael (Rossif Sutherland) and son Ira (Gage Graham-Arbuthnot) — For her family’s safety Tasya has moved out. Cronenberg must be a fan of Final Fantasy as the game’s “The Cn Tower Belongs to The Dead” is heard playing in a scene featuring one of Ira’s toys.
Colin Tate (Christopher Abbott), a former cocaine dealer who falls in love with rich client Ava Parse (Tuppence Middleton), becomes Tasya’s next assignment. Her mission; possess Colin and use him to assassinate future father-in-law John Parse (Sean Bean) as well as fiancé Ava so that John’s stepson inherits his data mining corporation. According to Girder, it’s a high-profile case that promises a big payout of cash and stocks for their corporation.
“Possessor” is a visual feast — dazzling yet savage —that establishes Brandon Cronenberg’s identity as a filmmaker. Sure, his Y chromosome contains his father David Cronenberg’s DNA, exhibited by the push for excess; From blood and gore to sex and hallucinatory visions, but the final product is a unique vision from an emerging new filmmaker whose best work is yet to come. Riseborough and Abbott deliver solid performances in what’s destined to become a sci-fi/horror classic.
(3 ½ stars)
45 years ago, David Cronenberg’s first feature film “Shivers” opened theatrically in San Antonio marking its U.S. debut — we Texans have an affinity to horror — so it’s only fitting that “Possessor” is premiering in Austin tonight ahead of its national opening date (October 2nd) as part of Celebration of Fantastic Fest 2020. Both Brandon Cronenberg and cinematographer Karim Hussain will be in attendance for a special Q&A session.
A CELEBRATION OF FANTASTIC FEST 2020
Since this year’s festival was canceled due to COVID, Fantastic Fest is going viral for 2020. Starting tonight, Thursday, September 24, you can view new features, and live events FREE to view on the Alamo On-Demand platform for anyone in the United States. For a lineup of films and to RSVP to attend the virtual festival go here https://fantasticfest.com/news/entry/celebration-of-fantastic-fest
