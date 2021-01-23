Review
PSYCHO GOREMAN (2021)
Nita-Josee Hanna, Owen Myre, Adam Brooks, Alexis Kara Hancey, Matthew Ninaber, Rick Amsbury, Robert Homer, Matthew Kennedy, Kristen MacCulloch
Directed by Steven Kostanski
Imagine if there were kids in Clive Barker’s “Hellraiser” who possessed the puzzle box which gave them dominion over Pinhead. They could control the Hell priest like a puppet and get him to watch cartoons or play dodge ball — you know, kids’ stuff, not that tear your soul apart thingy. Welcome to Steven Kostanski’s outlandish horror-comedy that blends “The Evil Dead” and “The Toxic Avenger” with “Problem Child.” Buckets of gore, cheesy special effects, and LMFAO moments make “Psycho Goreman” incredibly entertaining and juvenile.
It may sound weird that I’m about to compare Kostanski to filmmaker Michael Mann, but there is a similarity between the monster whose name bears this film’s title and the creature from Mann’s 1983 cult classic “The Keep.” Both have a blueish rubbery skin tone — perhaps a trip to the Clinique counter in Dillard’s is warranted — and glowing red eyes. Mann’s creature has been hitting the gym a little harder than Kostanski’s, but our boy Psycho G has veins that look like lava coursing through his body. Not only do they look cool, but they light up when he gets angry.
Like a John Hughes script, the adults in “Psycho Goreman” are idiots while the kids rule the roost — in this case, its bratty Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) — don’t let those braids fool you — who loves to boss around her brother Luke (Owen Myre) and his best friend Alastair (Scout Flint). She’s a competitive holy terror when it comes to crazyball (a souped-up version of dodgeball) and now she’s in control of a “nameless evil that once tried to destroy the universe,” although he goes by the Archduke of Nightmares. According to Mimi, that name sucks so she renames him Psycho Goreman (PG for short).
So how did the kids uncover this menacing demon? Well wouldn’t you know it, he was buried in their backyard. Before PG could destroy the universe, he was stopped by a princess warrior named Pandora (Kristen MacCulloch) who belongs to a race known as the Templars that dress like a cross between Robocop and the FTD florist. These guardians of the galaxy imprisoned PG on Earth but didn’t do a very good job since he was dug up by a couple of preteens.
Matthew Ninaber wears the rubber suit to play the evil monster while Steven Vlahos provides the voice which is dropped a few octaves and given the reverb treatment for that Darth Vader quality. You can’t have a squeaky-voiced villain dropping lines that include “I will bathe in your blood” and “Is that fear I smell?”
The film’s running gag involves a glowing precious stone, the Gem of Praxidike, that was buried along with PG. Mimi found it and as Psycho explains “Whoever wields it is able to command me.” When she uses it to make him run in place, shop for hipster clothes, and play drums in her rock band, PG exclaims “You will suffer an eternity for this.”
Steven Kostanski is part of the Astron-6 duo (along with Jeremy Gillespie) that co-wrote and co-directed 2017’s “The Void” a terrific horror throwback with a John Carpenter vibe. On his own, the filmmaker exposes his fun side, and an instant cult classic is born.
Over the top blood and gore, an assortment of creatures, and terms like Gigax (the planet PG hails from) make this wacky horror-comedy an enjoyable diversion from life’s everyday problems. After all, laughter is the best medicine.
There is a scene in “Psycho Goreman” where PG turns one of the kids into a blob that resembles a big brain with eyeballs. While watching it wobble around, interacting with Mimi, Luke, and Psycho G, it hit me — this is 70’s Sid and Marty Krofft territory! It’s a bloody, dark, version of “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters.” Now pass the cereal, please.
(3 stars)
Now showing in theaters and available On-Demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.