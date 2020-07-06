First time director Natalie Erika James uses dementia associated with Alzheimer’s as the basis for her horror debut “Relic.”
The Australian slow-burner keeps the audience in the dark, both figuratively and literally, as a shadowy rural home provides the setting for the story which features Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote as a mother-daughter who rush over to grandma’s house after the elderly matriarch, played by Robyn Nevin, vanishes. The Gothic thriller waits for the final act to go all Cronenberg on ya.
When you think about it, bathtubs and horror go hand in hand. Apart from iconic scenes in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “The Shining,” I’m sure you can think of several films where that water-filled receptacle played a role in creating a chilling moment. Even when there is no one in the tub you can create tension with a shot of a running faucet and water overflowing from the bathtub onto the floor. It’s an omen that something bad is on the horizon, as witnessed in the opening shot of “Relic.”
The disturbing film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival backed by some heavy hitters, Jake Gyllenhaal (producer) and The Russo Brothers (executive producers).
It begins with a phone call to Kay (Emily Mortimer) about her mother Edna (Robyn Nevin) who hasn’t been seen in several days. So, along with millennial daughter Sam (Bella Heathcote), Kay drives from Melbourne to Victoria where elderly “Gran” lives in a two-story country home.
With no signs of life in the cluttered rural home, Kay files a missing person report with the local authorities who organize a search party of volunteers to comb through the woods. The search comes up empty-handed but suddenly one morning Kay wakes up to find Gran making tea. When she asks about her whereabouts, the elderly mother looks bewildered and responds with “Tea? One sugar, right?” Gran suffers from Alzheimer’s, so Kay doesn’t push the questioning, she’s just glad that her mom is OK.
As days go by the three generations of women spend time together in the darkened home. Kay begins having nightmares of an old cabin that was once on the property when the family inherited it. Sam finds a sketchbook with a drawing of the old cabin and Kay explains that it belonged to her great-grandfather who suffered from dementia. The stained-glass window from the cabin’s front door now adorns Gran’s door as a reminder of the family’s past.
James moves the story along in slow-burn mode and for a while, you forget that you are watching a horror film. Emily and especially Sam struggle with Gran’s dementia while signs of something malevolent in the home begin to surface. Banging in the walls, shadow figures, and mysterious mildew-like spots begin to appear as the film takes its cues from Japanese horror.
As Violet Fane said in her poem “Tout vient a qui sait attendre” which translated from French means “All things come to those who wait,” the film’s finale amps up the horror as claustrophobia sets in and the atmosphere heads into David Cronenberg territory.
‘Relic” takes a little too long to get to its climax but the performances by Mortimer, Heathcote, and Nevin are first rate. James gets extras points for going old school by choosing special effects prosthetics over digital effects and then there’s the finale that nightmares are made of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.