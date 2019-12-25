Review
LITTLE WOMEN (2019)
Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, Meryl Streep
Directed by Greta Gerwig
Writer-director Greta Gerwig gives this generation a new version of Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel featuring the close-knit March sisters played by Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Eliza Scanlen. Utilizing a nonlinear narrative and words from Alcott’s diaries and letters, Gerwig’s fresh perspective celebrates youth and the empowerment of women. With exquisite costumes by Academy Award winner Jacqueline Durran (“Pride & Prejudice”), a vibrant and playful score by Alexandre Desplat, and first-rate performances by the cast, especially Pugh, this is the definitive version of Alcott’s 1868 classic.
The film opens as Jo (Saoirse Ronan), now a young woman, visits a publishing house to submit one of her stories. The editor, Mr. Dashwood (a wonderful Tracy Letts), reads through it as if he’s the star graduate of Evelyn Wood’s Speed Reading school, slamming each page face down on his desk after making several changes. Dashwood agrees to buy the short story with alterations causing Jo to interject, “I took care to have a few of my sinners repent” after noticing an entire page has been discarded. Dashwood then explains “The country just went through a war. People want to be amused not preached at. Morals don’t sell nowadays.”
It’s 1868, just after the Civil War and Jo is living in a New York boarding house trying to earn a living as a writer while teaching on the side. Ronan is perfectly cast as Alcott’s heroine delivering a performance that’s exquisite to watch. In Paris, the youngest of the sisters, 20-year old Amy (Florence Pugh), is studying to be a painter thanks to wealthy Aunt March (Meryl Streep) who isn’t happy unless she’s complaining. Once again Streep is enjoyable to watch as the cynical, independent, and wealthy member of the March family who’s on a mission to make sure one of the sisters will be able to take care of the rest of the family. At one point, Jo seemed to be the most promising candidate but her writing career has stalled and so Aunt March is focused on helping Amy find a wealthy suitor.
Staying in the present, Eldest sister Meg (Emma Watson) is now married and living in a rural cottage with her husband John (James Norton) and two young children. Money is tight and while she’s happy with her modest life, there are moments when Meg wishes they weren’t broke so she could afford simple pleasures like a new dress. And finally, there’s Beth (Eliza Scanlen), the quiet and introverted March sister who lives at home with mother Marmee (Laura Dern). They await the return of the family’s patriarch (Bob Odenkirk), who calls his daughters “little women,” to return from fighting in the Civil War.
Gerwig jumps around in the timeline using flashbacks to fall in line with Alcott’s novel as we witness the sisters coming of age under circumstances that shape who they have become. When you’re young it’s easy to feel that you can conquer the world without realizing the obstacles that life will throw at you. Watching the sisters go from adults back to teenagers in the non-linear narrative brings a new element to the classic story that makes these characters transparent.
Over the years there have been several versions of “Little Women” on the big and little screen including the wonderful 1994 film by Gillian Armstrong with an excellent Winona Ryder as Jo and Christian Bale as Laurie. Gerwig’s remarkable acumen in her approach to Alcott’s beloved novel is why this version of “Little Women” is the best yet.
The supporting cast is terrific including the charming Timothée Chalamet as Laurie and a heartwarming Chris Cooper as wealthy and generous neighbor Mr. Laurence. But really, it’s the actresses playing the sisters, Ronan, Watson, Pugh, and Scanlen, that make “Little Women” an enjoyable feast. It’s hard to single out one performance over the other but if I had to it would be Pugh as Amy March. The talented actress who made her debut in 2017's "Lady Macbeth" and was seen earlier this year in "Midsommar" is captivating to watch. The cinematography by Yorick Le Saux is vibrant while Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran pays respect to the period yet bends the rules to outfit the actors in attire suited to their personalities.
In the age of Hollywood remakes, reboots, and reimaging’s, it’s a breath of fresh air to see a classic revised for the right reason, passion not dollar signs. While I’m sure the studio and Ms. Gerwig would like to see the film perform well at the box office, it’s obvious that this version of "Little Women" was conceived out of affection for Louisa May Alcott’s novel. It’s contemporary with a message of female empowerment and while Alcott, like the story’s protagonist Jo, was forced to make edits to her material, Gerwig finds a way to rectify the injustice of the period with a message that comes blazing through loud and clear.
(4 stars)
Opens December 25 in theaters.
