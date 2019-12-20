Review
SYNONYMS (2019)
Tom Mercier, Quentin Dolmaire, Louise Chevillotte
Directed by Nadav Lapid
Nadav Lapid’s autobiographical film “Synonyms” takes the viewer on an unpredictable and vivacious journey through the streets of Paris as a former Israeli soldier named Yoav (Tom Mercier) becomes immersed in the French lifestyle while forging a new identity. He has abandoned his homeland, despised by what it stands for, but the transition proves to be a tumultuous one as Yoav discovers that you can’t escape fate. Reminiscent of early Gus Van Sant, the film thrives on isolated characters, unscrupulous situations, and the temerity of youth.
Esteemed cinematographer Shai Goldman’s hand-held camera struggles to keep up with our protagonist on the rain-soaked streets of Paris as he heads towards a vacant rented apartment soon to be his new home. Once inside, Yoav strips off his clothes, the camera capturing his muscular physique, and jumps in the bathtub to shower and masturbate to relieve any anxiety caused by the unfamiliar surroundings.
Upon exiting the bathroom, Yoav discovers his belongings have been stolen including his money and clothes. Feeling helpless and cold, he lays back down in the tub in what could have become an eternal slumber were it not for neighbors Émile (Quentin Dolmaire) and Caroline (Louise Chevillotte) who discover him passed out. Without hesitation the two millennials carry him back to their flat and place him in a warm bed. It’s a rocky start to a new life.
The French are very generous in Lapid’s world as Émile hooks up Yoav with a colorful new wardrobe including a yellow chic overcoat plus a bag of cash. When Yoav explains “I won’t be able to pay you back” he’s greeted with Émile’s stoic response, “Like I give a damn.” In return Yoav gives him the only thing he has left, his lip ring.
“Synonyms” traces Yoav’s pursuit of new identity. He ditches his Jewish customs, refuses to speak Hebrew, and walks around with a pocket dictionary reciting French words to exorcise the Israeli-ness out of his body. Lapid was in his 20s when he did the same thing.
Mercier, a former martial artist and dancer, has a hypnotizing effect. You can’t take your eyes off him just as Émile and Caroline are transfixed to his character Yoav. There’s not much of a narrative here as “Synonyms” falls in line with the French films of the 60s during the Cinema Verite period, but Lapid has a way of keeping the audience engrossed as Yoav drifts from one adventure to the next.
One of my favorite scenes involves Yoav wandering into a bar during happy hour. The place looks deserted until Technotronic’s “Pump Up the Jam” starts playing causing droves of young professionals to emerge from the shadows and onto the dancefloor. Suddenly Yoav jumps on top of table and begins gyrating for the crowd while shoving his face with food from the free buffet. Like the rest of the film it’s an unexpected moment pulsating with vitality.
Written by Lapid and his father Haim Lapid, the film incorporates flashbacks to Yoav’s service in the Israel military, a time in his life that he looks back on with disdain, and plenty of nudity as Mercier has no problem doing full frontal scenes. In a cringeworthy moment Yoav takes a job working for a pornographer who makes him strip naked and perform a humiliating task. Was this the life that Yoav dreamed of when he left Israel?
Winner of the Golden Bear at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, “Synonyms” is a tale of identity that suggests you can’t change who you are on the inside. This is Lapid’s third feature film and in many ways it’s reminiscent of Gus Van Sant’s “Portland Trilogy” filled with young troubled characters trying to break free from their roots with little or no success.
(3 ½ stars)
“Synonyms” opens at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston this weekend with screenings Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and a Sunday matinee at 2 pm.
